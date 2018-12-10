How to make butternut soup: best butternut soup recipes

Butternut squash is one of the healthiest plant foods. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C and E, folate, magnesium, potassium, and manganese. There are various ways of consuming butternut. You can roast, steam, or boil it. Learning how to make butternut soup is necessary because many South African households eat this soup.

Butternut squash provides many health benefits. Besides being loaded with vitamins and minerals, it is a source of dietary fibre. If you have been wondering how to make butternut soup, continue reading to discover easy and quick recipes you can try at home.

How to make butternut soup

Butternut soup is one of the commonest South African soups. It is delicious and can be consumed at any time of the day. It is also widely consumed in other parts of the world.

Different people have different soup recipes they can swear are the best. Some are easy, while others are complex to prepare. If you are looking for easy soup recipes in South Africa, check out the options below.

Easy butternut soup recipe

If you search for easy soup recipes in South Africa, butternut squash will appear top of the list. Below is a simple and healthy recipe that requires less than an hour for preparation.

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (medium)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup water

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Thyme

Instructions

Peel and dice the squash into cubes. Place the pieces in a large bowl and set the bowl aside.

Tip: It is easier to peel your squash if you microwave it whole for 30 seconds before peeling.

Heat the olive oil in a heavy pan over medium heat. Add garlic and onions and cook for about five minutes or until the onions soften.

Add the diced squash and half a cup of water. Cover and leave to boil until the squash becomes tender.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Pour the contents of the pan into a blender and blend until smooth.

Pour the soup into a bowl, garnish with thyme, and serve with croutons or bread.

Rich butternut soup recipe

If you are looking for a simple but rich recipe, check out the one below. Adding some vegetables and a bit of cayenne pepper gives it an extra kick.

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (medium), peeled and diced

4 medium carrots, chopped

1 large red onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 red bell pepper (medium)

2 tablespoons olive/ vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Fresh coriander leaves

1 lemon, small

Instructions

Heat the olive or vegetable oil in a large skillet. Add the garlic, onions, bell pepper, and carrots and cook for five minutes until the vegetables soften.

Add the diced butternut and stir. Add salt to taste, black pepper, and cayenne pepper and stir. Add half a cup of water into the mixture and allow to simmer over medium heat for ten to fifteen minutes until the vegetables become tender.

Add the fresh coriander leaves and stir.

Pour the mixture into a blender and blend until smooth. If it is too thick, feel free to add some hot water and blend until smooth. You should also adjust the salt and pepper, if necessary.

Pour your soup into a bowl, squeeze some lemon juice over the bowl and serve with your favourite accompaniment.

Simple and creamy butternut squash soup

If you have been looking for a creamy butternut soup, try the one below.

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (medium), peeled and diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons butter

2 large onions, chopped

1 cup of water

1 large hot chilli pepper

3 green chillies

250ml pure/ fresh/ pouring cream

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Fresh parsley/ coriander/ spring onion

Instructions

Melt the butter over medium heat in a large stainless steel cooking pan and sauté the onions, garlic, and green and hot red chillies. Cook until the onions become soft.

Add the butternut pieces and stir. Next, add lemon juice and water. Stir and let it boil for about fifteen minutes. Add the parsley/ coriander and stir. Reserve some parsley/ coriander for serving.

Pour the mixture into a blender and blend until smooth. If you have a hand-held blender, you can blend the mixture inside the stainless steel pan.

Serve the butternut soup in a bowl.

Swirl two tablespoons of the pouring cream into the centre of the bowl and garnish with some chopped spring onion, parsley, or coriander.

Butternut soup with sesame and butternut seed toppings

Did you know butternut seeds are a good source of mono-unsaturated fatty acids that promote heart health? Below is a recipe that adds nutrient-rich sesame and butternut seeds for a tasty and nutritious soup.

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (medium)

3 garlic cloves

1 large red onion, chopped

Fresh rosemary leaves

1 green bell pepper (medium)

Salt to taste

Black pepper

1 cup stock

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup pouring/ pure/ fresh cream

Butternut seeds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Instructions

Carefully cut the butternut squash into four equal parts, scoop out the seeds, and dry them in the oven. Next, dice the butternut flesh.

As the butternut seeds dry, sauté the onions and garlic in the olive oil in a large saucepan. Cook until onions become soft.

Add the diced butternut pieces, sprinkle rosemary leaves, and stir.

Add the stock and let it boil for about fifteen minutes, or until the butternut softens. Once cooked, blend until smooth.

In a separate pan, roast the sesame and butternut seeds in salt on low heat until they have brown spots on both sides.

Pour the blended soup into a saucepan and add the salt, black pepper, and about 3/4 of the pure cream. Heat for two to three minutes.

Next, serve the soup in individual bowls. Top each bowl up with the roasted sesame and butternut seeds.

Butternut curry soup recipe in South Africa

Curried butternut is one of the common dishes in South Africa. If you enjoy the taste of curry, you can make some curried soup using the steps below.

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (medium), peeled and diced

3 teaspoon butter

4 tablespoons extra virg*n olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 teaspoons yellow curry powder

1 teaspoon whole mustard seeds/ 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

A dash of ground cumin

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

4 cups chicken stock

Salt to taste

1/2 cup sour cream/ plain yoghurt

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro/ parsley

Instructions

Heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a thick-bottomed pan on medium heat, then add= 2 teaspoons of butter.

Working in two batches, add the cubed butternut squash to the pan and toss to coat all sides.

Sprinkle a little salt over the squash and ensure all slices are well browned. Set aside.

In the same pan, heat the remaining olive oil and butter. Sauté the onions, ginger, curry powder, mustard, and cumin. Use a flat-bottomed wooden or metal spatula to scrape up any browned bits.

Add the butternut cubes, chicken stock, and salt. Simmer until the mixture is cooked.

Blend the mixture until smooth. Adjust the salt.

Serve in individual bowls with a dollop of sour cream/ plain yoghurt and some chopped cilantro/ parsley on top.

Creamy butternut soup with avocado

Do you love avocados and squash? If so, you should combine the two to make a delicious soup using the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (medium), peeled and diced

1/2 a cup of diced avocado

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon Greek/ plain yoghurt

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Red pepper flakes

1 cup vegetable broth

1/2 cup chopped white onions

Instructions

Boil vegetable broth for five minutes in a large saucepan. Add the diced butternut squash and simmer over low heat until the squash becomes tender.

Pour the butternut squash mixture into a blender. Add avocado and blend until smooth.

Heat the olive oil in a heavy saucepan. Add the onions and garlic and cook until they become soft and fragrant. Add cinnamon and curry powder and cook for about a minute.

Add the blended butternut squash and avocado. Sprinkle pepper flakes and chilli pepper. Add Greek/ plain yoghurt and stir. Cook over low heat for five to ten minutes.

Serve in individual bowls, garnish with coriander leaves, and serve hot.

Tip: If you do not consume dairy products, you can substitute the cream with coconut oil.

What goes with butternut soup?

Butternut soup goes well with bread, croutons, glazed carrots, sandwiches, and kale chips. You can also choose another accompaniment of your choice.

Do I need to peel butternut for soup?

You do not have to peel butternut for soup because the skin is also edible. However, most recipes call for peeling. Ultimately, the choice is yours.

How long does butternut take to boil?

It takes about 15 minutes of boiling for butternut to soften. You can always confirm it is cooked by testing with a fork. It should be fork tender, i.e. a fork pierces through effortlessly.

How do you thicken up butternut squash soup?

You can thicken your soup with a bit of flour or cornstarch. However, this may not be necessary if you reduce the amount of water or stock when simmering the butternut.

Learning how to make butternut soup is a must for every foodie. Try the simple recipes above and let us know which one you like best.

