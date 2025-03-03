A video shared by content creator @mandlavincent.mangwane.7 shows a desperate landlord taking matters into her own hands by welding a gate shut after her tenant failed to pay rent

The footage captures the woman standing on a crate while operating a welding machine without gloves, a welding helmet, safety glasses, or proper clothing

South African social media users have expressed both amusement and concern over the landlord's dangerous welding technique, with many commenting on the painful consequences

A landlord's extreme response to a non-paying tenant has sparked reactions across social media after she was caught on camera. Content creator @mandlavincent.mangwane.7 shared footage showing a frustrated female landlord who resorted to drastic measures when her tenant failed to pay rent. In the video, the woman can be seen standing on a crate to reach the top of a gate as she operates a welding machine to seal it shut.

What alarmed viewers most was the landlord's complete disregard for welding safety protocols. She performed the dangerous task wearing everyday clothing, a casual cotton top and skirt with no shoes. Most concerning was her lack of essential protective equipment: no welding helmet to shield her eyes from the intense ultraviolet light, no safety gloves to protect her hands from burns, and no flame-resistant clothing.

According to welding safety experts, this type of unprotected exposure can cause severe injuries. Welding produces intense light that can cause arc eye or welder's flash - a painful condition similar to sunburn of the cornea. Direct exposure to welding arcs without proper eye protection can lead to temporary or even permanent vision damage. Additionally, the sparks and hot metal from welding can cause serious burns to unprotected skin.

Legal versus illegal responses

While the landlord's frustration is understandable, her actions likely violated South African rental laws. When tenants don't pay rent, landlords must follow specific legal procedures rather than taking matters into their own hands.

South African law prohibits landlords from locking tenants out of the property, changing locks without providing new keys, seizing tenants' goods without a court order, intimidating or threatening tenants, or obstructing entry to the property. These actions could constitute criminal offenses.

The legal process for handling non-paying tenants begins with sending a written notice of breach via registered mail, email, or personal delivery. This notice typically gives tenants 20 business days to pay outstanding rent. If payment isn't made within this period, the landlord may cancel the lease agreement, at which point the tenant becomes an illegal occupant. Only then can landlords apply for a court-ordered eviction.

Social media reactions

South Africans had plenty to say about the landlord's dangerous welding technique:

@Loyiso Manqoba commented humorously:

"Safety glasses is not make sure😂"

@Buhle Mazibuko wondered:

"I wonder ulale ushrp after ur welding😂😂"

@George Ramasedi predicted:

"She didn't sleep same night I promise you, if you need to feel that glued beach sand in your eyes all night weld without helmet 😂"

@Mthandeni J Shangase speculated:

"She must be temporarily blind and crying right now. She'll think the tenant bewitched her after that protectionless welding."

@Ngobe Bk assured:

"She will never touch that thing again... Trust me."

@Dumisa Nxusani observed:

"Shes not wearing a welding shield 🤣🤣🤣🤣, she's going to cry all night"

@Nthabiseng Mathabathe asked in local language:

"So if atla ka chelete otlhatlhamolla gape?"

