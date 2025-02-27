A woman shared a heartbreaking story about how her now ex-boyfriend dumped her after she had been financially supporting him for a year

She revealed a few things she had done in the relationship for him, in a post shared on TikTok, only for him to label her as needy and unstable

Social media users flooded the comment section, apologising for the bad treatment she endured in the relationship while others found her generosity hilarious

A woman shared that her ex who she was financially taking care of dumped her after she got him a car. Image:@wuvejay

Source: TikTok

Love can be unpredictable, and relationships don't always follow a logical path. Many people enter relationships with good intentions, only to find themselves in situations where their kindness is taken for granted. One woman's experience left social media users in disbelief after she shared how the man she was dating ended things with her despite all she had done for him.

The woman, TikTok user @wuvejay, posted a clip detailing her experience. She revealed that she had been financially supporting her now ex-boyfriend for an entire year.

The woman gets dumped by her man

In the clip, @wuvejay is sitting infront of the camera amused, recalling how love blinded her. In the caption, she details that she paid her boyfriend's rent for a year and also bought him a car only for him to call her mentally unstable and needy, and dump her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the lady's post

The post went viral, with thousands of users flocking to the comment section to share their thoughts. Many expressed outrage at the man's audacity, with some advising @wuvejay to see it as a lesson learnt. Others joked about how men often fail to appreciate the support they receive until it's too late. Some users, however, questioned why she had taken on such a financial burden in the first place.

A lady had social media users stunned after she shared how her ex hurt her. Image: @wuvejay

Source: TikTok

User @Aluwanieblack said:

"Sorry mama."

User @YimuZeeBenithini🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:

"I love how men always choose themselves😊, we should learn😘."

User @Nya added:

"You were a good man to him 🤦🏾‍♀️don’t do that again."

User @Nkosazanacarlady shared:

"You can’t love a person to that point baby."

User @Phindile✨added:

"Thank you for going through that so the rest of us NEVER do that for any man, we learned through your mistakes ❤️took one for the team."

User @Nthati Meso said:

"You defied the laws of nature ❤️you were giving what you needed. I hope you bring back all that love to yourself. Don’t do it again🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about mjolo woes

A woman took to social media to vent about her two-month marriage, accusing her husband of cheating and abuse, leaving online users heartbroken.

A woman withdrew money from her retirement fund, took out a loan, and built a house on land owned by her fiancé, who later left her and married someone else.

A woman sought assistance with removing her ex-husband's name from the title deed of the land she purchased after he left her upon securing a job.

Source: Briefly News