A heartbroken woman took to social media to expose her ex-husband, accusing him of abuse and infidelity, which she claimed led to the loss of their child

The emotional details were shared in a TikTok, where the woman poured out her pain and disappointment in his behaviour

Social media users flooded the comment section with messages of support, encouraging her to heal and trust in Gog to rebuild her life

Love and marriage can be beautiful, but when things go wrong, the emotional and financial costs can be devastating. Many people enter marriages with hopes of forever, only to find themselves facing heartbreak, betrayal, or even financial loss.

One woman who couldn't keep quiet anymore exposed her short-lived marriage and the pain she suffered at the hands of her husband.

The lady who is still supposed to be in the honeymoon phase of her marriage poured her heart out on her TikTok handle @gorgeousthapi, attracting many views, likes and comments.

The woman bears all

TikTok user @gorgeousthapi posted a picture of her and her husband looking gorgeous on their wedding day. In the picture, she wrote an essay detailing the pain and trauma caused by her husband, whom she claimed she last spoke with in October 2024, two months after their white wedding.

In her emotional post, she accused him of being abusive, to the point that she lost their child, and also claimed he had been unfaithful. She did not hold back, publicly giving his name and surname and sharing that he is a DJ and a member of the ZCC church, known for its high morals, respect and discipline.

Mzansi showers the woman with love

The clip gained massive traction online, with many social media users reacting to the woman's pain. Some sympathised with her, reassuring her that she would heal and find happiness again. Others encouraged her to stay strong, pray, and not let the heartbreak break her spirit.

User @AdoM said:

"You deserve better."

User @Theo17928 added:

"Ayi forget my love, he will meet his match one day."

User @Onthatile commented:

"You’ll think you’re alone girl may God give you strength and be thankful for life."

User @2lly Kunene shared:

"Yoo askies babes, lapho he looks so innocent n humble 🤦🏽‍♀️, This too shall pass, love n light to u❤️❤️."

User @dimphothegift said:

"Yoh when I gather strength to post I’ll trend ❤️👍 but I’m proud the world must know as you heal love and light my love."

User @MaNdimande ❤️ shared:

"One thing about these guys they will show you who they are early on but we like ignoring the red flags and our intuition, thank God you got off early be grateful God loved you."

