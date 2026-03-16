“She Ate and Let No Crumbs”: German Woman and Xhosa Choir’s Dance Moment Goes Viral
- A German woman became the centre of attention after she stole the show while performing an Xhosa cultural dance
- The woman and her husband were in the Waterfront when one of the dancers picked her up from the crowd and took her to the centre stage
- Many viewers were stunned and impressed by the flexible woman, noting that the group picked well, as she represented herself very well
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A German dancer had many viewers informing her that she had gained new followers after they saw her spontaneous and unexpected reaction to being picked to dance with a group.
The clip was shared on TikTok by user @lall_ey on 12 March 2026, where it reached 327K views and hundreds of comments from an impressed online community that praised the woman.
The woman was standing with her husband in the crowd when one of the female dancers came directly to her. Never shy to showcase her talent, she moved to the front with her, where she joined in and followed the group's lead.
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The woman blends well with the group
For each choreography change, TikTok user @lall_ey matched its energy and stamina. She danced, smiling all the way. When they were done, she gave the lead dancer a warm hug, and the group's manager, which touched many viewers.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the spontaneous woman
The clip went viral, gaining hundreds of comments from social media users who were shocked by how well she blended with the group. Many viewers said she deserved an Xhosa name, saying all her moves were as if she had practised with the group before. Some said it was her time to shine in the spotlight and noted that she did not miss a beat, joking that it gave the dancer a run for their money. Others were in awe of the creator's warm personality and beautiful aura, and noted that the video made their hearts full.
User @Mhimhi Zuma said:
"Guys, let's give her an Xhosa name. She's one of us☺️🥰."
User @dailydiaries commented:
"They chose right 💕. You nailed it."
User @PDRO 1 said:
"Nah, come on, you trained with them beforehand. You were in sync and did some of the moves better🔥."
User @Sib'bells🤓 added:
"It was your time to shine. You ate and left no crumbs🔥."
User @CJ shared:
"The spontaneity, the dance, the hugs, the responses 🥹. You're the definition of embrace 😍🥰. This is just beautiful, my heart is full too 🫶🏾🤞🏾🇿🇦 💕."
User @Ruby Rrrr said:
"Oh, she ate and left no crumbs! Cape Town brings people together like nowhere else, I tell you!"
User @WARRIOR QUEEN EMPRESS commented;
"Free spirited ☺️, that's beautiful. This just shows us that no matter what the world tries to make us see, we are all humans, and that's all that matters. Love and light😊."
3 Briefly news dance-related articles
- A young Mlungu from KwaZulu-Natal was filmed leading a Zulu song in traditional gear while the crowd cheered him on, and later moved to the front of an open field to perform the cultural dance.
- A group of university students captured the hearts of South Africans after a video of their impromptu dance-off to a popular Amapiano song at a rugby match went viral.
- A group of workers at a Kakamas factory were filmed vibing joyfully while pushing production, showcasing an energetic and unified working environment that moved many social media users.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za