A German woman became the centre of attention after she stole the show while performing an Xhosa cultural dance

The woman and her husband were in the Waterfront when one of the dancers picked her up from the crowd and took her to the centre stage

Many viewers were stunned and impressed by the flexible woman, noting that the group picked well, as she represented herself very well

A German woman was in synch with a group of Xhosa dancers at a Cape Town mall. Image: @lall_ey

Source: TikTok

A German dancer had many viewers informing her that she had gained new followers after they saw her spontaneous and unexpected reaction to being picked to dance with a group.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @lall_ey on 12 March 2026, where it reached 327K views and hundreds of comments from an impressed online community that praised the woman.

The woman was standing with her husband in the crowd when one of the female dancers came directly to her. Never shy to showcase her talent, she moved to the front with her, where she joined in and followed the group's lead.

The woman blends well with the group

For each choreography change, TikTok user @lall_ey matched its energy and stamina. She danced, smiling all the way. When they were done, she gave the lead dancer a warm hug, and the group's manager, which touched many viewers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the spontaneous woman

The clip went viral, gaining hundreds of comments from social media users who were shocked by how well she blended with the group. Many viewers said she deserved an Xhosa name, saying all her moves were as if she had practised with the group before. Some said it was her time to shine in the spotlight and noted that she did not miss a beat, joking that it gave the dancer a run for their money. Others were in awe of the creator's warm personality and beautiful aura, and noted that the video made their hearts full.

The creator had viewers stunned by her flexibility. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Mhimhi Zuma said:

"Guys, let's give her an Xhosa name. She's one of us☺️🥰."

User @dailydiaries commented:

"They chose right 💕. You nailed it."

User @PDRO 1 said:

"Nah, come on, you trained with them beforehand. You were in sync and did some of the moves better🔥."

User @Sib'bells🤓 added:

"It was your time to shine. You ate and left no crumbs🔥."

User @CJ shared:

"The spontaneity, the dance, the hugs, the responses 🥹. You're the definition of embrace 😍🥰. This is just beautiful, my heart is full too 🫶🏾🤞🏾🇿🇦 💕."

User @Ruby Rrrr said:

"Oh, she ate and left no crumbs! Cape Town brings people together like nowhere else, I tell you!"

User @WARRIOR QUEEN EMPRESS commented;

"Free spirited ☺️, that's beautiful. This just shows us that no matter what the world tries to make us see, we are all humans, and that's all that matters. Love and light😊."

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Source: Briefly News