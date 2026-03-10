A group of university students captured the hearts of South Africans after a video of their impromptu dance-off at a rugby match went viral

The energetic post, which showed the group storming the field to perform a popular Amapiano routine, was shared on Instagram

Social media users were entertained by the display of unity, with many noting that the scene captured the perfect rainbow nation spirit

A happy group of university students showed off their Zep dance moves. Image: m-imagephotography

Source: Getty Images

In a moment which blended the thrill of university sports with the infectious energy of Mzansi street culture, a group of students in Johannesburg turned a rugby stadium into their personal dance floor.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @varsitycupsa on 3 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive comments from social media users who celebrated the youthful joy displayed.

The scene began during a break in the match when a group of students headed toward the MC’s station at the stadium. Just as they got to the front, the popular Amapiano hit Zep had started blasting through the speakers, and the group didn’t miss a beat.

Students show off the Zep dance moves

Without hesitation, the students began to show off their proudly South African dance moves. One young man in a white cap stole the spotlight, showing off a well-choreographed Zep dance routine that suggested that he had spent plenty of time practising. The crowd in the clip shared by Instagram user @varsitycupsa erupted in cheers as the MC hyped them up, creating an electric atmosphere that resonated far beyond the stadium walls.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA celebrates the proudly Mzansi students

The video reached 505K views and garnered a flood of positive comments from viewers who were entertained by the group’s synergy. Many viewers felt a sense of nostalgia and pride, with some noting that the late Tata Nelson Mandela would have been proud to see youngsters embracing other cultures and music. Others felt a sense of belonging after watching the clip, with one user noting that she found her people and that their dance moves would blend with the group’s high energy.

Social media users enjoyed watching the dancing students. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @marsiia_lee said:

"I found my people 😭🤣my moves will blend perfectly there 🤣❤️."

User @alex_mzizi added:

"The yellow and white cap gents stole the show."

User @ngu_ninja commented:

"Pink shirt gave it his all 😂🤣 he's my favourite. White shirt said, Hold up, I know this one.”

User @phumehposh_mkhizeh added:

"Emily throwing a little shimmy shimmy got me 😂. The exit is definitely a South African ngikhathele (I'm tired) exit. We march out ke manje (by now).😂 Zep out of here.

User @_yellow.i.s.h said:

"No DNA, just RSA 🇿🇦."

User @andile503 commented:

"We are just a happy bunch in SA, love you all."

