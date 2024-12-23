“I Love This New Generation of Girls”: Student Starts Business With NSFAS Money, SA’s Motivated
- A business-savvy student renovated her business premises with money she had saved from her NSFAS allowance
- She transformed a cluttered side room into a spot for her salon clients, doing the painting and setting up everything herself
- The inspiring TikTok video drew praise and motivation from social media users who could not stop raving about the lady's intelligence
A determined student showed the world that with vision and resourcefulness, even the smallest savings can lead to big dreams. Using funds from her NSFAS allowance, she built her hair salon at home, proving that education and entrepreneurship go hand in hand.
The video, posted by the student under her TikTok handle @leehler_03, showed her journey from start to finish. The post quickly gained attention, with many applauding her financial discipline and entrepreneurial spirit.
The hun does her business renovation
The clip begins with a shot of the side room cluttered with random household items. Determined to bring her vision to life, the young woman clears the space, making room for her dream. She visits Cashbuild, where she purchases paint and supplies and returns home to get to work.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shows the young businesswoman love
Social media users flooded the comments section with praise and encouragement. Many admired her creativity and shared how her story motivated them to pursue their dreams.
User @Keorapetse commented:
"The same NSFAS people are saying it’s not enough? Well done mama ❤️."
User @LeetieBotsane said:
"I love this new generation of girls... Very smart."
User @user5708655571041 shared:
"May God help you and guide you on your new journey, dear🥰🥰."
User @Janet added:
"Super proud of you girl🙏🏾 others ran for iPhones and wigs but who are we to judge them
User @Simon commented:
"Let God protect your business and upgrade it to a larger business!🙏🙏."
User @David dikotla said:
"You need discipline and focus to achieve a dream. My daughter is CEO of her company because she saved her NFSAS allowance."
