“Eyohh, What a Waste”: SA Reacts to Young Man Buying iPhone 13 With SASSA Grant Savings
- TikToker @legal.tycoons stunned SA after revealing how he saved his R350 SASSA grant to purchase an iPhone 13, showcasing both the cash payment and receipt in his viral video
- The Apple device boasts features like dual 12MP cameras, 4GB RAM, wireless charging and water resistance capabilities
- South African netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some praising his saving discipline while others questioned the appropriate use of social grant funds meant for distress relief
A young man left social media buzzing after sharing a TikTok video of his latest purchase.
The clip, posted by @legal.tycoons, captures the moment he handed over stacks of cash saved from his SASSA Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to buy an iPhone 13.
The iPhone13
The Apple device that caught the TikToker's eye comes with impressive features that justify its hefty price tag.
Released in September 2021, the device sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and powerful dual 12MP cameras. Its premium build includes water resistance up to six meters, the high-performance A15 Bionic chip, and storage options up to 512GB.
Watch the video below.
Mzansi shares mixed reactions
@Bongi 👑 praised the young man's financial discipline:
"Congratulations, you are so disciplined 🥳"
@UnoLaChef fumed at the use of taxpayer money:
"Paying tax for this madness is just diabolical."
@Beverley Botha called for an end to the program:
"It's time to stop the R350 grant in SA."
@soul.scriptd☁️🎀 expressed frustration over grant spending:
"Taxpayers struggling to make ends meet while the tax is funding people's phones."
@Brooklyn@1 pointed out:
"Meaning you were unemployed for 3 years."
@new error 🇿🇦 questioned the purchase choice:
"Bro saved for three years ama R350 to buy an IPHONE....EYOHHHH WAT A WASTE!"
@TC concluded the grant might be unnecessary:
"Just shows you don't need the R350."
