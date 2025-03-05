According to an online post, a media personality from Nigeria, Akponofuo Kelvis, allegedly shared he was willing to pay R1 million for lobola

Akponofuo allegedly stated that the woman had to be from South Africa and provided three conditions for his future wife

Some internet users took an interest in the man, while others wondered about his controversial requests

A Nigerian man allegedly shared the conditions for paying R1 million in lobola money. Images: @kelblaiseofficial

While it is normal for people to share what they look for in a future partner, there will be times when their standards will come into question. This seemed to be the case when a Nigerian man looking for a Mzansi lover shared what his future partner needed to be and have.

Looking for love in SA

According to a post on the online publication Maphepha Ndaba's Instagram page, lovestruck Nigerian media personality Akponofuo Kelvis allegedly shared that he was willing to pay R1 million in cash and 30 cows for lobola. However, the woman had to be from South Africa, as they were "the best in the world."

"But, there's a catch," warned Maphepha Ndaba.

Akponofuo, who is reportedly ready to settle down and stated he was a father on his Instagram account, allegedly noted that the Mzansi woman of his dreams had to have abstained from sexual relations throughout her life, have no Brazilian butt lift (commonly referred to as a BBL), and have no cosmetic surgery.

"The man is now willing to do several tests to check."

Take a look at the Instagram post here.

Nigerian man sparks mixed responses

While some members of the online community headed to the post's comment section with interest, laughter, and jokes, a few other app users found the man's alleged requests and conditions to be ridiculous and assumed it was for a ritual.

Some social media users questioned the man's intentions. Image: Deepak Sethi

@siwie_sibiya shared with the online community:

"These people bore me thinking we’re just objects that you can just give money and take home. How rude!"

@afrika_zah laughed and wrote in the comment section:

"I want R5 million."

@labamba_lonela, who found humour in the post, stated to the bachelor with a laugh:

"Marry me."

@micki_mabote, who correctly assumed the man already had a mini-me, wondered:

"Why can't he marry the mother of his child?"

Not impressed with Akponofuos' requests for a bride, @_bhalia added in the comments:

"He wants so many things, this one. Why specifically a v*rgin?"

@phindile_sono filled their comment with heart emojis and stated:

"I already love him."

@nita_mbatha shared their thoughts, writing:

"Why leave your home country women and want a South African wife? What's stopping him from marrying where he comes from?"

