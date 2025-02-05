“Love Is a Beautiful Thing”: Mzansi Adores Man Getting on One Knee on Lobola Day

A South African bride-to-be took to her TikTok account to show what her future husband did on lobola day

The man, who was greeted by a happy little girl, arrived at the venue with a bouquet of flowers and a ring

A few adoring members of the online community swooned over the man's romantic gesture in the comments

Social media users loved what a man had done for his future wife on lobola day. Images: LaylaBird / Getty Images, @roserapudi / TikTok

There is no reason to hold back when it comes to showing your partner love, especially on meaningful occasions. On their lobola day, a groom-to-be openly expressed adoration for his future wife, making it clear that their union was built on love as much as tradition.

For the love of lobola

Using the handle @roserapudi, a woman named Rose Rapudi shared the heartfelt moment her partner arrived on lobola day with a bouquet of roses.

The man, who was greeted by a little girl, got down on one knee and gave the love of his life the flowers as well as a ring he placed on her finger.

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

SA swoons over man's love for partner

Members of the online community adored how the man showed love for his future wife and also commented on the little girl's excitement.

@mathapelomofoken4 shared with the public:

"This man is so proud of himself. I love this."

@lady.g170 pointed out to app users:

"Wow. The little one is happy."

@conci993 said in the comment section:

"Did I not just smile from ear to ear? Congratulations, stranger."

@rendani821 told the online community:

"Love is a beautiful thing, shem. Don't let them tell you otherwise."

@tsolo.r stated to the TikTokker:

"God bless your marriage, my only daughter."

@jackymj02 added in the comments:

"This is my brother. I’m so proud of him, and congratulations once more on this beautiful union. Welcome ngwetši ya Dinkwe ka Odieile."

