“Give Me a Figure”: UK Wife Confronts SA Husband About Lobola Payment

A British wife sat down with her South African husband and questioned him about how much he paid for lobola

The husband tried to dodge the question as much as he could but eventually revealed the truth

The video had a few people laughing and sharing their own stories about lobola in the comment section

A UK wife questioned her SA hubby about her lobola payment.



For some South African families, talks of lobola are an important part of a couple's marriage. One woman from the United Kingdom questioned her South African husband about how much he paid for lobola, entertaining viewers with their banter.

How much did he pay?

A woman named Sarah, from the content-creating TikTok account Sarah and Jabzz, asked her husband how much she was worth when he married her, a question he tried to dodge.

Jabzz jokingly shared that he gave Sarah's family three cows, a goat, and two chickens, which Sarah could not believe.

"Just tell me. Give me a figure."

After much back-and-forth, Jabzz came clean and said he paid nothing.

Watch the funny TikTok video here.





Internet talks about lobola

A few social media users who knew a thing or two about lobola headed to the comment section to add their opinions, laughs, and thoughts.

The comical video interested @amariluxury, who wrote to Sarah:

"Go get your lobola, girl."

@maryampatel145 said to the wife:

"My darling, you are priceless. No amount of money can buy you."

@a_ndrew26 told the online community:

"I presented my father-in-law with toy farmyard animals for my lobola at my wedding. Best wedding joke ever."

@just_travelous_photograp added in the comments with laughter:

"Jabzz, stop revealing the secrets. My Canadian wife's parents now want money."

@africanskyline said to the public:

"This is a clever man. Some questions have no answer. Deflect, deflect, deflect!"

@reshjoseph laughed and added in the comment section:

"A man knows a trap question when he sees one."

