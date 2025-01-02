A woman celebrated that finally her partner paid lobola after 15 years together and having 4 kids

She posted a TikTok video showing the arrival of the cows to symbolise the new stage in her relationship

Netizens had mixed reactions, praising her patience while others said they couldn’t wait that long for marriage

A woman announced her lobola on social media. Image: @siza_fineries

Source: TikTok

Who says love doesn’t come with its own timeline? One woman is out here proving that patience pays off after celebrating her lobola following 15 years of cohabitating and raising four kids with her partner.

She @siza_fineries posted the joyful moment on TikTok. The clip displays her lobola cows while she marvelled at them from a car.

Average relationship length before marriage

According to experts, couples typically date for two or more years before getting married, with the average relationship length ranging from 2 to 5 years before engagement. However, there is no set time frame as every relationship is different and couples should get married when they feel ready.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users weigh in

With thousands of views, her post is buzzing, and the comment section is a mix of cheers and debates.

See a few reactions below:

@Dudu stated:

"May this type of love or relationship never locate me. 😔"

@udontknowm225 commented:

"You had no choice but to wait with the 4 kids mntase. Congratulations! 🎉"

@Karabo said:

"But you guys very patient yho. 💔🙇🏽‍♀️"

@KaceeMaiBEd shared:

"Same! I've been with my partner since high school. Years are spent building, starting our careers, figuring life out together etc. I don't see the big deal in waiting, especially financially."

@Biee wrote:

"Okusalayo mntase! 🥰🥺 He kept a promise, congratulations sisi."

@MazwiLangeZulu posted:

"It could never be me kesana. It would feel like a favour and we would be miserable.🥺 Anyways, congratulations. 🤩"

@MemyselfandI typed:

"You’re strong."

@TheresaRatsupa added:

"You are so lucky he didn’t waste your time, it doesn’t always end like this."

More viral vat-en-sit stories

A vat-en-sit couple celebrated moving out of a shack and into a brick house in a viral TikTok video.

A Johannesburg woman shared a video of her jumbo vat-en-sit grocery haul left South Africans impressed.

Actress Masasa Mbangeni confirmed that cohabitating with her longtime boyfriend Gwydion Beynon killed the romance in their relationship.

Source: Briefly News