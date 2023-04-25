Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni has confirmed that she broke up with her longtime boyfriend Gwydion Beynon

The star who likes to keep her personal life away from social media revealed her relationship status while responding to a tweet about love

Masasa told her fans that they should never stay together while still dating because cohabitation makes people drift apart

Masasa Mbangeni has finally confirmed that she is no longer dating Tshedza Films co-owner Gwydion Beynon.

‘Scandal!’ actress Masasa Mbangeni has revealed that she is single. Image: @MsMasasa and @madlomo2

Source: UGC

The popular actress confirmed her breakup while responding to a fan who had shared their expectations in relationships.

Twitter FBI agents have been trying to piece together what happened to Masasa Mbangeni's relationship. Fans have been speculating that she parted ways with one of Tshedza Films' bosses Gwydion Beynon.

According to ZAlebs, the Scandal! actress finally confirmed the news during a conversation on Twitter. Masasa took to the micro-blogging platform to drop pearls of relationship wisdom.

Responding to a tweep who had listed what she looks forward to in her next relationship, the actress said people should never move in together while still dating. She wrote:

"Cohabitation kills romance. Kills everything in fact. Don’t drag me I don’t have a father."

Masasa Mbangeni's fans share thoughts on the star's post about cohabitation

Peeps rushed to the actress' mentions to dish their mixed reactions. Some agreed with her while others asked what will happen if the couple ties the knot and must live together.

@Brighton_dube20 asked:

"What happens if you get married?"

@Tshenol27897358 commented:

"What happened to your Caucasian bf."

Masasa Mbageni reveals what she expects from her man if she gets into another relationship

Women usually have long lists of what they expect from their partners in relationships. Masasa Mbangeni recently got candid about what she wants when she finally meets Mr Right. The star tweeted:

"If I even meet someone again I really want us to love each other on the same land just different houses. I deeply desire this."

