Bonang Matheba has been keeping a low profile on social media, but a lot has been going on in our fav's life

The star, who had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she would be guest starring on Young, Famous and African, also revealed her relationship status

Bonang seemingly confirmed that she is in a relationship days after a video of her shopping with a mystery guy went viral

Bonang Matheba remains one of the most famous female celebrities in Africa. The star, who has been laying low on social media, seems to be back, and the B-Force is here for it.

Bonang is trending after confirming that she will be gracing the popular Netflix show Young, Famous and African with her presence.

Bonang Matheba seemingly confirms relationship status

Being a superstar like Bonang Matheba means her relationship status is big news. Fans have been spreading rumours about the star's love life, but she has finally responded.

According to ZAlebs, the Being Bonang star seemingly confirmed that she is in a new relationship while responding to a fan's question. Bonang was asked when Mzansi should expect another episode of her YouTube show Bonang B'Dazzled, and the star answered that she is currently dealing with a lot.

Queen B also revealed that she is in a new relationship, so fans should bear with her. She said:

"I’m in Cape Town. Shooting episode two as we speak. Askies. Had to pause many things due to unforeseen circumstances. Please bare with me. Kea jola also- so, laziness."

Bonang Matheba's fans excited after spotting her on Netflix's hit show Young, Famous & African trailer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young, Famous & African is back, and Bonang Matheba is one of the stars gracing the show.

In late 2022, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Queen B would be featured in the popular Netflix show. Details about how she would be introduced were kept under wraps, but if the trailer is anything to go by, Matheba's fans are in for a treat.

Netflix SA shared the trailer for Young Famous & African on Twitter, causing quite a stir. The jam-packed teaser drew many people in, depicting all the stars having a good time spending their hard-earned riches.

Source: Briefly News