Bonang Matheba has been teasing her potential run for presidency following the passing of the Electoral Amendment Bill

Matheba has been prominent on social media, particularly Twitter, where she has expressed her opinions on political matters and reshuffles in the cabinet

Matheba has been critical of former Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and has shown support for incoming Minister Zizi Kodwa

Bonang Matheba has her eye on the presidency. Images: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African media personality Bonang Matheba has recently caught the attention of the public and her fans with hints of a potential run for presidency following the passing of the amended Electoral Amendment Bill of 2022 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The amendment allows independent candidates to contest National Assembly and provincial legislature elections without the backing of a political party, opening up new possibilities for Matheba and other aspiring independent candidates.

Matheba has eyes on the presidency

Bonang commented on the news with a tweet that could be seen as open to interpretation, saying:

Queen B has been focused on her bag

Matheba, also known as Queen B, has been a prominent figure in the media industry in South Africa, known for her success as a television presenter, entrepreneur, and social media influencer.

However, in recent months, she has been relatively inactive in television and presenting work, focusing more on her successful House of BNG alcoholic brand and her social media presence, particularly on Twitter.

Queen B: political watchdog

Matheba's interest in politics and her involvement as an unconfirmed "political watchdog" has been evident through her social media activities. She has been vocal about her political opinions, including her dissatisfaction with former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and his alleged failings in his portfolio.

ZAlebs reports that the Being Bonang star has also supported incoming Minister Zizi Kodwa. Still, her tweets have been interpreted by some as subtle warnings, suggesting that she is keeping a close eye on the efforts of politicians in supporting artists and the creative industry.

Source: Briefly News