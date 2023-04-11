Cassper Nyovest is back on socials and released a snippet of a brand new track titled Bashimane Baka

Nyovi has had his sights on his numerous business ventures which include luxury liquor, Billiatto as well as boxing

Fans have been patiently waiting for the rappers' music and they look set to receive a new banger soon.

Cassper Nyovest teased the new track with a snippet. Images: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is back and ready to make hits, and his fans couldn't be more excited. After a quiet spell on social media, the rapper recently took to Twitter to reveal that he was hard at work in the studio, crafting some new music.

Cassper Nyovest teases fans with some new music

And judging by the snippets that have been circulating online, it seems that Cassper is gearing up to drop another hip-hop classic.

Posting on Twitter Cassper said:

"Dr @keith_bothongo and his beautiful wife had us over for dinner last night to celebrate the recording of the new album. I recorded the album on one of his beautiful farms. So much wisdom was shared last night. Might just ad a verse or 2 to it."

Nyovi has been relatively quiet on the music front

For those who have been following Cassper's career closely, this news may come as a relief. While the rapper has certainly made a name for himself in the business world with his various ventures, his musical output in 2022 was somewhat underwhelming.

Despite releasing several tracks throughout the year, none of them seemed to quite hit the mark in the way that fans had hoped. According to ZAlebs, it seems that Cassper is determined to bounce back with a vengeance.

A snippet of the rappers upcoming has dropped online

The rapper has been teasing fans with snippets of a new track, tentatively titled Bashimane Baka, which features the rapper infusing Kwaito elements into his rhymes, as well as dabbling in isiZulu lyrics. And from what we've heard so far, it's safe to say that this track is going to be a hit.

Cassper Nyovest Sets Sights on International Boxing Stage

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Cassper setting his sights on the international boxing stage.

The rapper and businessman alluded to taking his celebrity boxing campaign to the global stage. The Bana Ba Stout hitmaker shared on Twitter that he might be having two matches in the future, one of which being international.

