Former Big Brother Titans housemate Juicy Jay is ready to take over the entertainment industry by storm

The reality television star who is set to graduate from Nelson Mandela University with a diploma in management said he also wants to get back to playing rugby

Juicy Jay also noted that he wishes to venture into acting or sports presenting because that is also his passion

Reality TV star Juicy Jay has revealed his plans for the future. The Big Brother Titans who was undoubtedly one of the fan favs said he plans to continue gracing our television screens.

The star has also been pursuing his academic journey, securing more qualifications.

Big Brother Titans star Juicy Jay set to graduate from Nelson Mandela University

According to TimesLIVE, Juicy Jay, whose real name is Siyamthanda Jwacu is set to graduate with a diploma in management from Nelson Mandela University.

The star said he is happy that he managed to juggle his sports career and education. He also added that his parents are proud of his achievements. He said:

"My academic journey has been one of the craziest as well, just being a 24-hour athlete, so now it's one of the things I've achieved. I have the hopes that there are great opportunities coming from this."

Juicy Jay talks about his future in the entertainment industry

The Big Brother Titans star revealed that he wants to get into acting or presenting.

"I'm also planning to get myself back on the TV screens again, whether it be acting, whether it be sports presenting. I'm ready to work, I'm going to be putting my best foot forward."

