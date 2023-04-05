News of the new show The Masked Singer South Africa has left social media users divided about the choice of people on the panel

Many have questioned the criteria used to select the panellists who include comedian Skhumba, Sithelo Shozi, Somizi Mhlongo and J'Something

Fans feel that the entertainment industry needs new faces and energy instead of including Somizi in every TV and radio shows

Somizi Mhlongo's inclusion in The Masked Singer South Africa has angered South Africans. Many fans said that they need to see young people taking up the roles.

Fans share mixed reactions over Somizi scooping 'The Masked Singer SA' gig.

Source: Instagram

Somizi announces The Masked Singer SA gig days after returning to radio

Somizi is undoubtedly the most famous media personality in South Africa, if not in Africa. The star has many television shows, radio shows, TV adverts and hosting events under his belt.

He has been a judge on the popular singing competition Idols SA for many seasons. The Living The Dream With Somizi star caused a buzz when he bagged two slots on Metro FM.

Days after his return to radio, Somizi also revealed that he bagged another gig on The Masked Singer South Africa. The star's announcement shot him to the top of Twitter trends as fans shared their thoughts. He wrote:

"NEW SHOW ALERT. THE MASKED SINGER SOUTH AFRICA. Host: @mphopopps. Detectives panel @skhumba_official @jsomethingmusic @_sithelo and yoz truly. God ur such a show-off. THOKOZANI BONJOMANE NAMANYAMANDE."

Fans divided over Somizi bagging The Masked Singer SA gig

Social media users have dished thoughts on Somizi's new gig. Controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 started the conversation when he suggested the Idols SA judge should leave the industry for the younger generation. He tweeted:

"Somizi’s Jobs now - Radio ( 2 different shows) - Reality Show - Judge - Cooking show. All this for a 50-year-old man while educated youth is sitting at home."

The post sparked a heated debate as some fans agreed with the tweet while others defended Somizi.

@IamTonyStark wrote:

"We need new faces on our screens. We're tired of Somizi. He is everywhere."

@ObservorC said:

"He has friends who are loaded and in high places and can open doors for him. He had gigs during covid where cooking shows were sponsored by the government."

@GuguSeritsane commented:

"Somizi is not sitting at home waiting for those opportunities to come to him ningam’nyeli nje."

Addressing this backlash during a media launch held in Johannesburg yesterday, Somizi said that he would not change who he is and would always pursue what makes him happy, adding:

"This show is not like any that I have done before.

The show's host, Mpho Popps added to this by saying that Somizi was an industry legend and that they were all honoured to be working with him:

"It is an honour to work alongside such a giant in the industry."

Somizi Mhlongo scoring 2 Metro FM shows has Mzansi fuming: "They really know how to recycle them"

In more news about Somizi, Briefly News reported that the roster for Metro FM's new schedule had been released, and Somizi will return to the SABC radio station with two shows.

Metro FM listeners can expect to hear SomG's iconic voice on The Bridge from 9am-12pm alongside Naked DJ and Khutso Theledi. Mhlongo will hold things down on weekends with Mat Elle on The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good from 6am-9am.

The South African reports that Somgaga's return can be anticipated in April 2023.

