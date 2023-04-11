South Africa had a wealth of young talent that graced Mzansi's sliver screens on shows like Soul Buddyz

A great number of young entertainers are still on TV, including actress Matshepo Sekgopi who plays Dimpho on 1Magic's The River

Fans speculated what could've become of some of South Africa's lovable child actors

Dimpho from 'The River' used to be an actress in 'Soul Buddyz'. Images: @matshepo_sekgopi

Source: Instagram

South Africa has seen a ton of child actors grace our television screens, but not much is known about where those actors ended up in adulthood.

Mzansi child actors who once blessed our screens

Mzansi has been blessed with an array of child actors and young entertainers who, on occasion, have led TV shows such as Soul Buddyz and acclaimed YoTV. But where do those once-revered stars go?

In a recent Twitter post, @KingDon_za asked the Twitterverse about the whereabouts of five beloved child actors Mzansi watched not so long ago.

Actress Matshepo Sekgopi plays Dimpho on 1Magic's The River

Most notable in the Twitter post is actress Matshepho Sekgopi who is still a regular on South African TV screens. Today, she is well known for her character Dimpho Mokoena in the award-winning telenovela The River. But before that, she played a Zingi on once popular Soul Buddyz.

Fans speculate what could've become of the actors

The post drew TV watchers far and wide as Mzansi tweeps gathered to find out where they had gone and what the stars were up to.

@Maltidore1 wrote:

"Last one is a assistant director of photography in Muvhango."

@DarkBerry_101 said:

They are probably home, chilling, watching TV. Why ubuza?"

@PumezaGert said:

"F2 is a great actor."

@fancyDramancia said:

"F2 Mosebjadi from SkeemSaam."

@TvblogbyMLU commented saying:

"1st frame, you can catch her on #TheRiver1Magic."

