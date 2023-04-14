One makoti got tongues wagging on TikTok after she posted a video doing gruelling exercises on

The fit lady can be seen in the clip doing pushups and using household items to increase the intensity of her workouts

TikTok users were impressed by her form, and some joked in the comments and said she must join the army

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a fit makoti doing exercises went viral. Image: @vuyo_thefitmpondo

Source: TikTok

A woman posted a video showing how she keeps fit and healthy, and it went viral on TikTok. The woman @vuyo_thefitmpondo is a fitness enthusiast and often posts her unconventional workout on her TikTok page.

The fitness influencer used heavy buckets and a broom to modify her exercises, and the video motivated netizens on the social media platform.

TikTok users amazed by video of woman's intense workouts

Her clip got more than 160 000 views, and hundreds of people complimented her on her fit physique.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi loved that she slayed the workout while wearing a Khiba, and many marvelled at the scenic view in the background.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's comments about the fit woman

@sitholeXS stated:

"Well done. Health is wealth."

@user1446606549518 commented:

"I wish I can do this but tjho aku vumi. "

@user19575871288492 wrote:

"Yes if we could practice this life."

@pienaar mentioned:

"I can't even do 3 push-ups shame on me."

@noyi666 commented:

"Wow, excellent for your age and health."

@king_msomi added:

"Why is the form so perfect? "

@hmontsho601 said:

"O lenyora the mommies. You must apply to join the army."

@lahs_7 stated:

"I like your content it's fun but inspiring and motivational big up sisi."

@Lebogepatricia wrote:

"Keep going dear, gym or no gym exercise is happening. Thanks."

Young white makoti trends for buying traditional outfits with mother-in-law, Mzansi loving the union

In another story, Briefly News reported that influencer Hadassa Dlamini shared a post about a day out with her mother-in-law, looking for traditional outfits.

The video was shared on TikTok and has gained close to 500 000 views in just a day. Peeps were amazed by the good relationship she shared with her husband's family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News