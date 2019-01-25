Telkom fibre packages and prices 2022: Get the full list!

Telkom fibre packages offer unlimited internet access at an incredible speed and without interruption. Whether as an individual, a family, or a business organization, Telkom has made it so easy for everyone to choose a plan based on their budget without needing to drain their purse to enjoy this special offer.

Telkom fibre packages are the best for anyone who needs a dependable internet connection. Since providing high-speed internet with broad coverage is involved, Mzansi appreciates Telkom for taking the initiative to invest in this costly affair.

Telkom fibre packages for 2022

Thanks to affordable Telkom fibre packages, South African inhabitants and organizations are catching up with the technologically advanced world of communication. Enjoy free modem installation and fast upload and download speeds with Telkom. You can find out if Telkom's coverage reaches your location from their website.

Telkom fibre home unlimited deals

Telkom fibre home unlimited offers you uncapped data at affordable prices. Each installation is different; hence technicians can take 4 to 16 hours to complete the task. Choose any of the following packages:

25 Mbps - R399 per month

25Mbps download speed

5Mbps upload speed

Unlimited home lite (uncapped)

This option has the following packages:

25/25 Mbps - R499 per month

25Mbps download speed

25Mbps upload speed

1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)

24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)

Closer Bolt-on Calling Plan at an extra cost

50/50 Mbps - R699 per month

50Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)

24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)

Closer Bolt-on Calling Plan at an extra cost

100/50 Mbps - R899 per month

100Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)

24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)

Closer Bolt-on Calling Plan at an extra cost

Unlimited home premium (uncapped)

Here are Telkom deals for the unlimited home premium alternative::

25/25 Mbps - R699 per month

25Mbps download speed

25Mbps upload speed

TI mobile data (2GB)

1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)

24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)

Closer 100 Bolt-on Calling Plan at no extra cost

50/50 Mbps - R899 per month

50Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

TI mobile data (3GB)

1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)

24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)

Closer 100 Bolt-on Calling Plan at no extra cost

100/50 Mbps - R1, 199 per month

100Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

TI mobile data (3GB)

1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)

24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)

Closer 100 Bolt-on Calling Plan at no extra cost

Telkom Openserve fibre packages

You do not need a landline for Telkom fibre because the fibre connects via optical cables, which are entirely separate from the Telkom copper wire network. Telkom and Openserve's partnership has cheap uncapped fibre deals for Mzansi internet consumers. These deals expire on 31st May 2022:

25/5 Mbps - R399 per month

5Mbps download speed

5Mbps upload speed

Uncapped data

Voice Service is optional

FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract

VAT inclusive

25/25 Mbps - R499 per month

25Mbps download speed

25Mbps upload speed

Uncapped data

Voice Service is optional

FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract

VAT inclusive

50/50 Mbps - R699 per month

50Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

Uncapped data

Voice Service is optional

FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract

VAT inclusive

100/50 Mbps - R899 per month

100Mbps download speed

50Mbps upload speed

Uncapped data

Voice Service is optional

FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract

VAT inclusive

200/100 Mbps - R1,169 per month

200Mbps download speed

100Mbps upload speed

Uncapped data

Voice Service is optional

FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract

VAT inclusive

Telkom business fibre packages

The essence of Telkom business packages is to ensure that organizations get a stable and reliable internet connection. Uncapped internet allows organizations to enjoy data failover service in the case of power outages, cable theft, or other technical issues using an always-on SIM. Choose any of these fibre deals:

Unlimited business 5Mbps DSL premium - R2, 094 per month

Up to 5Mbps DSL

Broadband access

Unlimited data

2X IP voice sessions

3000 on-Net minutes

TI mobile

Unlimited business 10Mbps DSL premium - R2, 299 per month

Up to 10Mbps DSL

Broadband access

Unlimited data

2X IP voice sessions

3000 on-Net minutes

TI mobile

Unlimited business 20Mbps DSL premium - R2, 394 per month

Up to 20Mbps DSL

Broadband access

Unlimited data

2X IP voice sessions

3000 on-Net minutes

TI mobile

Unlimited business 40Mbps DSL premium - R2, 394 per month

Up to 40Mbps DSL

Broadband access

Unlimited data

2X IP voice sessions

3000 on-Net minutes

TI mobile

D-link AC1200 DB included

Installation included

Telkom Unlimited Broadband satellite internet

You can convert your Telkom LTE to fibre by porting your existing Telkom landline number to DSL Telecom's VoIP service. In addition, Telkom offers unlimited Broadband satellite internet at these prices:

5Mbps unlimited satellite - R1, 019 per month

5Mbps Broadband speed

74cm satellite dish - SAP ID number/ material number

Low Noise blocker

Block-up converter radio 2

4-port HT2000 indoor modem

2X Optional IP voice sessions

Optional D-link WIFI router

36 months contract duration

10Mbps unlimited satellite - R1, 219 per month

10Mbps Broadband speed

74cm satellite dish

Low Noise blocker

Block-up converter radio 2

4-port HT2000 indoor modem

4X Optional IP voice sessions

Optional D-link WIFI router

36 months contract duration

20Mbps unlimited satellite - R1, 409 per month

20Mbps Broadband speed

74cm satellite dish

Low Noise blocker

Block-up converter radio 2

4-port HT2000 indoor modem

10X Optional IP voice sessions

Optional D-link WIFI router

36 months contract duration

50Mbps unlimited satellite - R2, 849 per month

50Mbps Broadband speed

74cm satellite dish

Low Noise blocker

Block-up converter radio 2

4-port HT2000 indoor modem

16X Optional IP voice sessions

Optional D-link WIFI router

36 months contract duration

Is Telkom fibre installation free?

Telkom Easy Connect Fibre offers free installation. You also don't need a router for the WIFI optical network termination, allowing customers to connect multiple devices.

How much is unlimited WIFI per month at Telkom?

Telkom's unlimited home WiFi data include:

DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 5Mbps at R199 (thereafter R329)

DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 5Mbps at R399 (thereafter R499)

DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 10Mbps at R299 (thereafter R599)

DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 10Mbps at R499 (thereafter R699)

DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 20Mbps at R399 (thereafter R699)

DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 20Mbps at R599 (thereafter R799)

DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 40Mbps at R499 (thereafter R899)

DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 40Mbps at R699 (thereafter R999)

Is Telkom fibre any good?

Telkom fibre deals range from 10Mbps to 200Mbps. This internet connection also has swift speeds, no-buffering entertainment, and effortless convenience. Customers are also allowed to cancel Telkom's subscriptions at any time.

Is 25mbps fibre good?

25 Mbps to 50 Mbps fibre packages from Telkom support 4k video streaming for 1 device at a time. Five devices can also use it for HD streaming simultaneously, and casual gamers who need rapid and reliable internet speeds will be comfortable with this.

Telkom Fibre packages guarantee you internet connection at all times. With this information at your fingertips, make an informed decision regarding which package to buy. Base your judgement on your budget, amount of time you spend online, amount of data you consume, the internet speed you need, and other factors.

