Telkom fibre packages and prices 2022: Get the full list!
Telkom fibre packages offer unlimited internet access at an incredible speed and without interruption. Whether as an individual, a family, or a business organization, Telkom has made it so easy for everyone to choose a plan based on their budget without needing to drain their purse to enjoy this special offer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Telkom fibre packages are the best for anyone who needs a dependable internet connection. Since providing high-speed internet with broad coverage is involved, Mzansi appreciates Telkom for taking the initiative to invest in this costly affair.
Telkom fibre packages for 2022
Thanks to affordable Telkom fibre packages, South African inhabitants and organizations are catching up with the technologically advanced world of communication. Enjoy free modem installation and fast upload and download speeds with Telkom. You can find out if Telkom's coverage reaches your location from their website.
Telkom fibre home unlimited deals
Telkom fibre home unlimited offers you uncapped data at affordable prices. Each installation is different; hence technicians can take 4 to 16 hours to complete the task. Choose any of the following packages:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
25 Mbps - R399 per month
- 25Mbps download speed
- 5Mbps upload speed
Unlimited home lite (uncapped)
This option has the following packages:
25/25 Mbps - R499 per month
- 25Mbps download speed
- 25Mbps upload speed
- 1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)
- 24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)
- Closer Bolt-on Calling Plan at an extra cost
50/50 Mbps - R699 per month
- 50Mbps download speed
- 50Mbps upload speed
- 1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)
- 24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)
- Closer Bolt-on Calling Plan at an extra cost
100/50 Mbps - R899 per month
- 100Mbps download speed
- 50Mbps upload speed
- 1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)
- 24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)
- Closer Bolt-on Calling Plan at an extra cost
Unlimited home premium (uncapped)
Here are Telkom deals for the unlimited home premium alternative::
25/25 Mbps - R699 per month
- 25Mbps download speed
- 25Mbps upload speed
- TI mobile data (2GB)
- 1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)
- 24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)
- Closer 100 Bolt-on Calling Plan at no extra cost
50/50 Mbps - R899 per month
- 50Mbps download speed
- 50Mbps upload speed
- TI mobile data (3GB)
- 1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)
- 24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)
- Closer 100 Bolt-on Calling Plan at no extra cost
100/50 Mbps - R1, 199 per month
- 100Mbps download speed
- 50Mbps upload speed
- TI mobile data (3GB)
- 1 Email account (with 3GB storage and 5 aliases)
- 24-month contract (router and installation inclusive)
- Closer 100 Bolt-on Calling Plan at no extra cost
Telkom Openserve fibre packages
You do not need a landline for Telkom fibre because the fibre connects via optical cables, which are entirely separate from the Telkom copper wire network. Telkom and Openserve's partnership has cheap uncapped fibre deals for Mzansi internet consumers. These deals expire on 31st May 2022:
25/5 Mbps - R399 per month
- 5Mbps download speed
- 5Mbps upload speed
- Uncapped data
- Voice Service is optional
- FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract
- VAT inclusive
25/25 Mbps - R499 per month
- 25Mbps download speed
- 25Mbps upload speed
- Uncapped data
- Voice Service is optional
- FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract
- VAT inclusive
50/50 Mbps - R699 per month
- 50Mbps download speed
- 50Mbps upload speed
- Uncapped data
- Voice Service is optional
- FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract
- VAT inclusive
100/50 Mbps - R899 per month
- 100Mbps download speed
- 50Mbps upload speed
- Uncapped data
- Voice Service is optional
- FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract
- VAT inclusive
200/100 Mbps - R1,169 per month
- 200Mbps download speed
- 100Mbps upload speed
- Uncapped data
- Voice Service is optional
- FREE Wi-Fi router, activation and installation on a month-to-month contract
- VAT inclusive
Telkom business fibre packages
The essence of Telkom business packages is to ensure that organizations get a stable and reliable internet connection. Uncapped internet allows organizations to enjoy data failover service in the case of power outages, cable theft, or other technical issues using an always-on SIM. Choose any of these fibre deals:
Unlimited business 5Mbps DSL premium - R2, 094 per month
- Up to 5Mbps DSL
- Broadband access
- Unlimited data
- 2X IP voice sessions
- 3000 on-Net minutes
- TI mobile
Unlimited business 10Mbps DSL premium - R2, 299 per month
- Up to 10Mbps DSL
- Broadband access
- Unlimited data
- 2X IP voice sessions
- 3000 on-Net minutes
- TI mobile
Unlimited business 20Mbps DSL premium - R2, 394 per month
- Up to 20Mbps DSL
- Broadband access
- Unlimited data
- 2X IP voice sessions
- 3000 on-Net minutes
- TI mobile
Unlimited business 40Mbps DSL premium - R2, 394 per month
- Up to 40Mbps DSL
- Broadband access
- Unlimited data
- 2X IP voice sessions
- 3000 on-Net minutes
- TI mobile
- D-link AC1200 DB included
- Installation included
Telkom Unlimited Broadband satellite internet
You can convert your Telkom LTE to fibre by porting your existing Telkom landline number to DSL Telecom's VoIP service. In addition, Telkom offers unlimited Broadband satellite internet at these prices:
5Mbps unlimited satellite - R1, 019 per month
- 5Mbps Broadband speed
- 74cm satellite dish - SAP ID number/ material number
- Low Noise blocker
- Block-up converter radio 2
- 4-port HT2000 indoor modem
- 2X Optional IP voice sessions
- Optional D-link WIFI router
- 36 months contract duration
10Mbps unlimited satellite - R1, 219 per month
- 10Mbps Broadband speed
- 74cm satellite dish
- Low Noise blocker
- Block-up converter radio 2
- 4-port HT2000 indoor modem
- 4X Optional IP voice sessions
- Optional D-link WIFI router
- 36 months contract duration
20Mbps unlimited satellite - R1, 409 per month
- 20Mbps Broadband speed
- 74cm satellite dish
- Low Noise blocker
- Block-up converter radio 2
- 4-port HT2000 indoor modem
- 10X Optional IP voice sessions
- Optional D-link WIFI router
- 36 months contract duration
50Mbps unlimited satellite - R2, 849 per month
- 50Mbps Broadband speed
- 74cm satellite dish
- Low Noise blocker
- Block-up converter radio 2
- 4-port HT2000 indoor modem
- 16X Optional IP voice sessions
- Optional D-link WIFI router
- 36 months contract duration
Is Telkom fibre installation free?
Telkom Easy Connect Fibre offers free installation. You also don't need a router for the WIFI optical network termination, allowing customers to connect multiple devices.
How much is unlimited WIFI per month at Telkom?
Telkom's unlimited home WiFi data include:
- DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 5Mbps at R199 (thereafter R329)
- DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 5Mbps at R399 (thereafter R499)
- DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 10Mbps at R299 (thereafter R599)
- DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 10Mbps at R499 (thereafter R699)
- DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 20Mbps at R399 (thereafter R699)
- DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 20Mbps at R599 (thereafter R799)
- DSL unlimited home Lite (uncapped) 40Mbps at R499 (thereafter R899)
- DSL unlimited home (uncapped) 40Mbps at R699 (thereafter R999)
Is Telkom fibre any good?
Telkom fibre deals range from 10Mbps to 200Mbps. This internet connection also has swift speeds, no-buffering entertainment, and effortless convenience. Customers are also allowed to cancel Telkom's subscriptions at any time.
Is 25mbps fibre good?
25 Mbps to 50 Mbps fibre packages from Telkom support 4k video streaming for 1 device at a time. Five devices can also use it for HD streaming simultaneously, and casual gamers who need rapid and reliable internet speeds will be comfortable with this.
Telkom Fibre packages guarantee you internet connection at all times. With this information at your fingertips, make an informed decision regarding which package to buy. Base your judgement on your budget, amount of time you spend online, amount of data you consume, the internet speed you need, and other factors.
READ ALSO: MTN WhatsApp bundle code and prices 2022: Get the best out of social bundles
Briefly.co.za published MTN WhatsApp bundle code and prices in 2022. Find out how much they cost and how to access them in 2022.
Despite stiff competition from new and old rivals, MTN has managed to stay afloat due to its reliability and broad coverage.
Source: Briefly News