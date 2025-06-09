A bold young man who has been shaking things up with his unapologetic view on South African politics touched on faith governance

In a video shared on X, he shared that he views religion in politics as control, not belief and explained his reasoning

Social media lit up with mixed reactions, some were praising his honesty, and others clapped back hard, defending the Bible and Christianity

A vocal young man called out politicians in government for using religious practices in governing.

A young South African guy trended after sharing his truth about religion being used as the centre of governance.

The vocal citizen shared his clip on his X account, Pieter Kriel, and the timelines were quickly filled with comments from social media users who agreed with his views, disagreed and some who were offended by his statement.

Religion vs Freedom Debate

In the video, filmed inside what looks like a regular home setting, Pieter Kriel dives straight into the deep stuff. He says the moment religion starts with law-making, it stops being faith and starts becoming control. To him, belief should uplift people, not be used to rule over them. He touches on how religion, even if not always factually accurate, helps people feel hopeful. But when it’s used in governance, it turns into mind games.

He also unpacks how colonial religion still has its grip on Mzansi, pointing out that even in Parliament, there's still scripture and prayer. Pieter didn't stop there. He threw serious shade at how religion was used to suppress Black South Africans, making them obedient and compliant, while feeding Afrikaners a theology of being superior. He ended by saying that when religion becomes the rulebook, it’s no longer democracy.

Pieter said that when religion enters into law governance or politics, that amounts to control, in his view.

SA debates Piet's video

The video gained massive views and nearly 1K comments from social media users who had different things to say. Many social media users called Pieter brave for saying that many were too scared to admit that colonial religion still plays puppet master in South Africa. Some clapped back, saying the Bible wasn't written by white people, but reinterpreted and packaged by them. Others told him to stick to politics and stop dragging religion into everything.

User @NelsonMashasha1 said:

"You are lost dismally, we don't forget that it was God who rescued us from those painful chains of apartheid. 'Nkosi Sikelela Africa', the same God will sail us through, through his ways."

User @SmartCell23363 added:

"The problem is not politics, it's the politicians' seven deadly sins powered by emotions. Emotions cannot be reasoned with bcos emotions defy all logic, and it is wise to pray on things we have little understanding of Ben 10. Evil influences man through his emotions, not his logic."

User @seismographking commented:

"Bruh, just focus on politics. If you're an atheist or something, then good, but don't disrespect people's religions. If you have done a weird agenda, you're pushing them, so be it, say it with your chest so we all know, but you're starting to look like a plant."

User @ntwanano shared

"Facts. Touch them at their studios. They don't like this conversation."

User @Sthamber said:

"You are wrong on this one because you do not understand this piece of history correctly. Black people are not as backwards on this point."

User @MajorPuyn added:

"Religion is primarily there to provide a moral compass for people...so they don't act like animals. As long as its followers are viewing it like that, nothing much is wrong with it. A problem develops when some use it as a tool to manipulate/take advantage of others."

Watch the TikTok video below:

