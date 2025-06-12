A South African man's heartwarming "Goodnight" prank to his male friends went viral on TikTok, sparking a mix of laughter and emotional reactions across Mzansi

The video challenges traditional masculinity, inspiring conversations about emotional expression and male friendships in South Africa

Social media users praise the man's gesture, highlighting its impact on normalising affection and mental health discussions among men

A lighthearted yet touching moment of a South African man has gone viral after he posted a TikTok video of himself calling his male friends to say “good night.”

A South African man's goodnight prank on his male friends sparked a debate on masculinity. Image: @buli_makhubo

Source: TikTok

Man's goodnight call to male friends

The wholesome clip has since sparked a mix of laughter, surprise, and heartfelt reactions across Mzansi.

In a video, which was shared under the handle @buli_makhubo, the gent can be seen calling several of his male buddies, capturing their candid reactions ranging from confusion and shock to emotional appreciation. Some of the friends could be heard hesitating, unsure how to respond to such a simple yet unfamiliar gesture. Others were clearly moved, responding with warmth and affection.

He also went on to inform his friends that he loved them, and his wife, who was amused by the gesture, expressed the following in her caption:

"Apart from the shock, his friends are lovers."

TikTok users across the country were left both amused and inspired by the wholesome interaction. Many praised the man for normalising emotional expression among male friends, something often considered taboo in traditional masculinity.

Others admitted they were caught off guard by how touching the video turned out to be. @buli_makhubo's video generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a week of its publication.

The viral clip has since sparked conversations around male friendships and mental health, with many calling it a sweet reminder to check in with loved ones, even if it's just to say goodnight. In a world that often encourages emotional distance among men, one man's thoughtful gesture is breaking the mould, and Mzansi is here for it.

Watch the video below:

Man’s goodnight prank amuses Mzansi

A man's hilarious goodnight prank has captured the attention of South Africans, leaving Mzansi in stitches. The viral moment has social media buzzing with laughter and admiration for the prankster's creativity, as many took to the comments section to crack jokes while others shared their thoughts.

Mbalenhle Mbax said:

“That’s so sweet of you. Sweet dreams to you, too."

Choc'Cookie added:

"Emotionally mature men. Nowander, they are all married."

Love Faith wrote:

"Soft friendships."

C expressed:

"Sooo refreshing to see this side of this challenge."

Nozi commented:

"You have a healthy circle."

One married woman had time for games as she showed off how she pranked her hubby at 1 am while he was asleep.

