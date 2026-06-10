The VBS scandal is making headlines again after explosive claims surfaced in newly revealed commission documents

At the centre of the allegations are WhatsApp messages allegedly linking senior SAPS figures, political leaders and confidential information

The disclosures are reviving one of South Africa's most controversial political and financial scandals

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The VBS scandal and Julius Malema's connection to it have resurfaced. Images: Sharon Seretlo and Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The VBS Mutual Bank scandal is back in the news after new allegations surfaced in documents linked to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which dominated headlines on 9 June 2026.

The documents reportedly contain WhatsApp messages allegedly retrieved from devices belonging to senior Crime Intelligence official Major-General Feroz Khan. The messages have raised fresh questions about Khan's relationship with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.

WhatsApp messages show communication about a VBS-related case

According to excerpts from an affidavit, a message linked to Malema, who was referred to as "Juju", was allegedly forwarded by businessman Mohamed Sayed to Major-General Khan on 15 June 2021.

The message reportedly requested information about a complainant in a criminal case registered in Sandton.

The affidavit alleges that Khan responded on the same day by sharing SAPS system information containing the complainant's personal details. The complainant was identified as Anoosh Rooplal, the curator of VBS Mutual Bank.

It is further alleged that Khan directly sent Rooplal's name and address to Sayed. Investigators claim the exchange formed part of a broader pattern in which confidential SAPS information was allegedly shared through intermediaries.

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What happened during the VBS scandal?

The Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank was a now-defunct bank that was placed under curatorship and later liquidated after billions of rand were allegedly looted from it in 2018.

Founded in 1982, the bank primarily served lower-income households and businesses in Limpopo.

VBS gained national attention in 2016 when it granted former President Jacob Zuma a R7.8 million loan after he was ordered to repay the state for controversial upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

The bank's collapse later became one of South Africa's biggest financial scandals, resulting in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

The VBS scandal, the EFF and Julius Malema connection

A 2024 affidavit by former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who pleaded guilty and received a 15-year prison sentence, alleged that bribes were paid to Malema and former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu in the form of donations intended to secure political protection.

Both Malema and the EFF have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Investigative reporting by Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit also found that the EFF allegedly received more than R1.8 million in VBS-linked funds through various channels.

Reports further claimed that about R430,000 was paid in three instalments towards a luxury Sandown property where Malema reportedly lived from around 2012. The property has since reportedly been registered in the EFF's name.

How the money was allegedly moved

Reports have suggested that the EFF and Malema may have benefited from VBS funds through a network of intermediaries and companies.

At the time, Malema faced charges including money laundering, fraud, racketeering and corruption for allegedly using fronts and proxies to channel money from state contracts. He denied the allegations.

Investigations into VBS-related transactions also identified Brian Shivambu, the brother of Floyd Shivambu, and Matsobane Phaleng, Malema's cousin, as alleged intermediaries.

The pair were linked to companies that allegedly served as conduits for VBS funds, including Sgameka Trading Pty Ltd and Mahuna Investments Pty Ltd.

A South African Reserve Bank-backed investigation conducted by Advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys allegedly found that Brian Shivambu received approximately R16.1 million in VBS-related funds.

Leaked WhatsApp messages between VBS mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi and a bank manager reportedly described Sgameka as an "extremely strategic account".

Floyd Shivambu, who is now the leader of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, previously rejected the allegations. He described claims that R10 million had been channelled through his brother's company as "pure insanity" and insisted that he had no involvement with VBS.

Malema responds to Feroz Khan allegations

In related news, Julius Malema responded sarcastically to allegations that he is linked to Major-General Feroz Khan. This was after the Madlanga Commission released evidence allegedly linking the Economic Freedom Fighters leader to Khan. He replied to an X post by journalist and Daily Maverick editor Ferial Haffajee, who posted about a link between the two. Malema responded, "You are not growing up, and you are failing."

Major General Feroz Khan. Image:@SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Khan drafted questions for Ndlozi to submit in Parliament

Previously, Briefly News reported that court papers linked to Major General Feroz Khan revealed that he reportedly drafted questions which former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sent to former Police Minister Bheki Cele in Parliament. The questions related to an alleged relationship between Cele and convicted drug dealer Timmy Mariemuthoo

Source: Briefly News