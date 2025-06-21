Businesswoman and fitness enthusiast Rachel Kolisi has confirmed she's bagged a new car deal

This comes after Kolisi shared on her social media page a month ago that she's downgraded to a Toyota Yaris

South Africans took to Rachel Kolisi's social media post over the weekend to congratulate her

Rachel Kolisi gets new wheels. Image: RachelKolisi

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, has bagged a new car deal after downgrading to a Toyota Yaris a few weeks ago.

The businesswoman, who previously flaunted a R1.9 million car on her social media, shared photos of her new car on her Instagram page.

The former first lady of the Springboks team shared on her Instagram account on Friday, 20 June that she's now part of the Jetour family.

"Very excited and very grateful to be a part of the @jetour_south_africa family! Thank you @lmgsportsmanagement," she wrote.

South Africans congratulate Rachel

lindibadenhorst said:

"This is absolutely amazing! It has nothing on the friendship and loyal sisterhood of the Yaris phase, but you deserve this treat! Many happy and safe miles with the family!"

motshidisim replied:

"Yaaaaasssssss. Congratulations Mama!"

errolene_stanbridge said:

"I never felt more proud of you watching you drive your friend's little car (and not being afraid to show the world). However, I knew that somehow you’d get your own car. The cream always rises to the top. Nobody puts baby in a corner."

Rachel's brother @jcsmith7 wrote:

"Many happy miles ahead with a new and exciting brand in SA. Great choice @jetour_south_africa."

missktwe replied:

"God will restore and continue to bless you."

howehair said:

" I am so excited for you! I need to test drive one, I feel the dashing is calling my name..in black, of course."

nosiphoarmstrong replied:

"And this ladies and gentlemen, is how you turn lemon to lemonade! Speak out. Rise. Do you! The world will follow!"

cappuccinolady wrote:

"You do so much good for so many people under your own name and brand, you deserve this. You work hard to improve the lives of the marginalised, poor, impoverished, and needy people of SA. And you do share parenting well, even though it falls mostly to you due to Siya’s career. His siblings have gold in you."

nay__everton said:

"She knew what she was doing. She was laughing at you guys and your comments this whole time."

lerato_swartbooi wrote:

"Thank you for reminding us over and over again that God restores!"

tiani_fitness replied:

"I don't understand why. We have professional athletes who struggle to secure these kinds of sponsors."

Rachel Kolisi inks car deal. Images: RachelKolisi

Source: Instagram

