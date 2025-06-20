South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist recently made headlines after showing off his girlfriend, Taylor

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the couple looking cosy on social media

As usual, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer's lover, who's also his baby mama

Mlindo The Vocalist showed off his girlfriend. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Once again, the South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist shook social media after a picture of him and his girlfriend went viral.

Recently, the star became a talk of the town after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger revealed the Sbahle hitmaker's baby mama and her name on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

See the photo below:

Netizens react to the musician's lover

Shortly after the gossipmonger posted the picture, which went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section. They shared their reactions to the star's baby mama.

Here are some of the comments below:

@FootballStage_1 questioned:

"Where is she from?"

@Mzeketiff said:

"Yoh, this hun looks materialistic."

@PreciousShange wrote:

"Wonder what they talk about? What do they have in common? What an odd couple."

@MissTsiboo commented:

"Musa, it’s either you gonna serve us violence or let the wardens keep your phone till eternity because what is this? Even Sowetan is making much better headlines than you."

@P_spac responded:

"The album after the heartbreak will be generational."

@voiceless__ replied:

"Sometimes you can just tell, through posture, when a woman has more power and control in the relationship."

@Siyavuy77463877 commented:

"We don't want breakups, divorce and separation in that relationship, we only want to see kids standing next to their parents. If one is considering doing those mentioned above, that person should compensate for wasting one's time. We need reasonable breakups now."

Netizens had a lot to say about Mlindo's girlfriend. Image: @mlindothevocalist

Mlindo The Vocalist: Mzansi singer living it up in Malawi

In a previous report, Briefly News shared how Mlindo The Vocalist took to social media to share that he was having the time of his life in Malawi. The singer was performing in the country and clearly enjoyed every minute of it. It was a stark difference from his previous posts, where he was going through the most.

Briefly News reported that the singer took to social media to share that he wasn’t doing too well. His first tweet was about how much greed there was in the music industry. He did not go into detail about what he meant, even after fans pressed him for answers.

The musician went on to say that something was troubling him and he wanted to talk about it. Again, he did not explain himself when pressed further. Fans were left worried about him after his strange tweets. Some started throwing assumptions that Maphorisa was involved, as Mlindo was signed to his stable at the time. X user Alenceo_sa said:

"This is written @DjMaphorisa all over it. Plus the guy really looks like those 'tough dogs with muscles' what do y'all call them konje? NB: I'm from kwa-Nongoma lightning is part of my job description.”

