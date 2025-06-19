South African rapper K.O clapped back at a fan who criticised his recent project on social media

A netizen went online and claimed that the SETE hitmaker would never make a better album than Skhanda Republic 1

This happened after the rapper released his highly anticipated album, Phara City, on Friday, 13 June 2025

Rapper K.O reacted to a fan who criticised his work. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bathong, K.O, just dropped an amazing project, Phara City, in June 2025, but already some netizens are throwing shade at the star for no reason.

Recently, the award-winning hip hop rapper found himself responding to a fan. The fan claimed that the star would never create a better album than his old one, Skhanda Republic 1.

In response to this tweet, K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, stated that he doesn't create albums that are better or worse than one another; instead, he simply crafts from the heart and draws on memories for those who are part of his journey through the highs and lows.

"I don’t care to make an album better than that one or others, just wanna create from the heart and create moments for those that are part of my journey through highs and lows," he responded.

Netizens react to K.O's response

Shortly after the star responded to the criticism, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@MafiaTshi commented:

"Remember someone in his 'camp' thought Phara City is a great name, someone also thought Paradise is great song, as they tried to recreate Sete, these decisions were made in house, a team refresh is needed once in a while, we're not allowed to criticise because it will be deemed as..."

@Khabaze58691623 responded:

"The problem is, Mr Cashtime, you changed your flow and never kept it versatile like u did on Skhanda Republic one. We want that savage K.O... Please bring back that."

@Marvin12435 replied:

"Phara City is one of the greatest projects you gave us. I had to pause the track to digest the lines, what a fire album."

@szntym said:

"You ain't even had to explain yourself, OG, you know you got one. No chorus dawg."

@Palesa_Stevens wrote:

"Oksalayo.. #PharaCity is a fire album. Every album, you gave us a different version of you... Thina, we just enjoy and respect the journey and evolution of KO. ❤️ Hate it or love it."

A netizen came for K.O's work on social media. Image: @mrcashtime

What you need to know about Phara City

Although some netizens came for the rapper's latest project, his Sony Music Junior Label Manager, Tlhalefang Ndlondlolozi, told Briefly News what Phara City is all about and what it means to the rapper. This was after he dropped his single, Push It, March 2025.

She said:

"Phara City transcends being merely an album; it mirrors contemporary life in South Africa, where daily struggles intertwine with ambition. It encapsulates the raw reality of a society driven by aspirations and characterised by resilience. This project showcases a realm where each hustler connects with their inner Phara—a term redefined by K.O as a symbol of pride rather than a mark of shame."

Nadia Nakai and K.O’s sweet picture sparked dating rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African rappers Nadia Nakai and K.O set the rumour mill ablaze when their picture together went viral on social media.

Fans speculated that the two stars may have been dating. Nadia Nakai has been out of the dating scene for a while after her boyfriend, AKA's, death in 2023. The rapper and businesswoman has been rumoured to have dated several people after her boyfriend's death, but she has never confirmed anything.

