K.O announced that his highly anticipated album Phara City will be released on Friday, 13 June 2025

While he has kept details about the new album under wraps, K.O teased that the album will feature big names, with Young Stunna already confirmed

Fans speculated about potential collaborators, hoping for a Teargas reunion, while others praised K.O's legendary status

K.O hinted at big-name features on his new album 'Phara City'. Image: mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

As the release date of his new album Phara City approaches, veteran South African rapper K.O continues to build anticipation. Mr Cash Time, as the Caracara hitmaker is fondly known, disclosed that his new album will feature some of his favourite artists.

K.O hints at big-name features on his new album Phara City

K.O has largely kept details of his new album Phara City under wraps. On Tuesday, 3 June 2025, the former Teargas group member took to his X account and shared more details about the album. The post was captioned:

““Friday, JUNE 13!! #PharaCity the album. I got to make music with some of my favourite acts, can’t wait to share this with y’all.”

While K.O didn’t explicitly mention which artists he collaborated with on the new album, the promise that it features his favourite artists had fans guessing. They speculated whether Phara City would feature his longtime collaborators or up-and-coming musicians he recently co-signed across the album’s 14 tracks. One name that will be on Phara City is SETE collaborator Young Stunna, whom he featured on the album’s first single, Pharadise.

Fans react after K.O hints at star-studded features

In the comments, fans speculated who K.O would feature on the album. Here are some of the reactions:

@JAMA_NM said:

“Hope Ma-E is featured, man was a Teargas Beyonce had bars for days.”

@Masemola_Amo asked:

“Is Ntukza featured on the album?”

@JeyDegrey questioned:

“@MrCashtime, why not 'Pharadise City'? I couldn't help but see it.”

@ThatoRams5 gushed:

“K izzo 🎯 The undisputed living legend of Hip Hop music 🙌🏽”

@tarttsupamega replied:

“We saw you live on Friday. You killed it at Bushfire!”

Nota Baloyi slams K.O's Phara City album cover

Not everyone is excited about K.O's upcoming album.

Nota Baloyi trashed K.O on social media and didn't hold back.

Baloyi ruffled a lot of feathers on X after he came for K.O by dissing his upcoming album cover. In his tweet, Baloyi accused the rapper of failing to do a proper shoot for his album cover:

"Couldn’t even do a proper shoot."

Nota Baloyi and K.O have a rough history. The former was sentenced to 60 days behind bars for contempt of court after he missed several court appearances related to K.O.'s defamation case.

Cassper Nyovest confirms another K.O feature

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and K.O have another collaboration that has not been released.

In January this year, Cassper Nyovest confirmed on his X account that he has a song with K.O that is waiting to be released.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker previously collaborated with K.O on his hit 2018 song Waya Waya. Cassper Nyovest didn't reveal when the song will be released.

