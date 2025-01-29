South African rappers Cassper Nyovest and K.O have another collaboration that has not been released

Cassper Nyovest confirmed this in a recent post on X, saying the song is in the chamber waiting to be dropped

The two hip-hop stars previously collaborated on K.O's 2018 hit song Waya Waya but fans are hungry for more

Cassper Nyovest and K.O have another feature in the vault. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

A Cassper Nyovest and K.O collaboration? Yes, please! SA hip hop fans are in for a sweet treat as Cassper Nyovest made the announcement of a lifetime.

Cass confirms K.O unreleased feature

Award-winning rap GOATS Cassper Nyovest and K.O are confirmed to have collaborated on another unreleased banger. Taking to X to respond to a fan's appreciative post, Cassper Nyovest said he and K.O recorded a song but it is yet to be released.

Check out Cassper's X post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Mama I Made It hitmaker previously collaborated with K.O on his hit 2018 song Waya Waya. However, fans are hungry for more and this post hyped them up.

This comes after Cassper stated that his upcoming hit Kusho Bani is a smash hit in the making.

"As an artist, nothing feels better than having a hit! Lebala!!! Kusho Bani? Kusho Mina!"

Cassper Nyovest confirmed that he and K.O recorded a feature. Image: SAHipHop/X

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Cassper's announcement

Mzansi is hyped for the drop and many are asking for the release date, while others wish K.O and Nasty C could collaborate again, this time with Cassper.

@sibusisond_ eagerly asked:

"And a Nasty C collaboration album? When are you guys releasing it?"

@RealPitoriBoii stated:

"Grootman it would be really dope to hear you collaborate with the Pitori Avengers... Loatinover pounds, Mochene le G tech.. I am sure you inspired them somehow."

@phestahiver jokingly asked:

"That guy sitting down does not hate you anymore? He used to have serious hate for you."

@bassyballz stated:

"Release it already. 2025 we feasting nicely."

@MotoneThat49135 said:

"Greatest of all time “ re Feng music feed SA HipHop this year nyovella."

@Corporategirl6 exclaimed:

"This combo could literally make hits!!!"

Cassper Nyovest takes to the stage at Doc Shebeleza's memorial

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest honoured Doc Shebeleza by honouring him at his memorial service.

Mufasa performed the song he named after him and his family joined him on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News