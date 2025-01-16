Cassper Nyovest honoured late Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza with a heartfelt performance at the memorial service held at the SABC in Johannesburg

Doc Shebeleza's family joined Cassper on stage as he performed his 2014 hit, a tribute captured in a viral video shared by @SABCNews

Fans praised Cassper for recognising the legend's legacy, with social media users applauding his gesture as emotional and fitting for the moment

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest was among the mourners who thronged the SABC, Auckland Park in Johannesburg, to bid a final farewell to the legendary Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza.

Cassper Nyovest performed 'Doc Shebeleza' at Doc Shebeleza's memorial service. Image: @casspernyovest and @Jabu_Macdonald

Cassper Nyovest honours Doc Shebeleza

Cassper Nyovest was the highlight at Doc Shebeleza's memorial service when he honoured the late star with a special performance. The rapper, praised for giving the Kwaito legend his flowers, took to the stage to do what he does best.

According to a video shared on X by @SABCNews, Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane's family, joined Mufasa on stage when he performed his 2014 hit. Take a look at the video below.

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's performance

Social media users loved seeing Cassper Nyovest honouring Doc Shebeleza one last time. Doc Shebeleza has been described as a selfless artist who went out of his way to empower young artists. Podcaster and musician L-Tido also remembered the legend for his unmatched love.

@Ayola_M said:

"@casspernyovest gave legends their flowers while they could smell them, you will always be G.O.A.T."

@custy_kgadi commented:

"This is what we expect when the icon passed away not unnecessary donations to enrich those he left behind."

@DG_NTSHABELE added:

"@casspernyovest well done Refilwe . Nice gesture 👏 👍 👌"

@MawethuBheme commented:

"This is beautiful, sad as the moment is; however, this changed the mood."

@GeneralplugUno wrote:

"Tears in my eyes 😭😭😭 this was awesome 👍"

Cassper Nyovest honoured Doc Shebeleza. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

