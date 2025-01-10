Doc Shebeleza passed away on 9 January 2025 at 51, leaving South Africans mourning his untimely death

L-Tido remembered Doc Shebeleza on social media, sharing how the star selflessly cleared a sample for his 2014 song Steve Kekana without charging

Fans praised Doc Shebeleza's impact on the music industry but urged L-Tido and others to support the late star's family financially during this difficult time

South Africans are still trying to come to terms with Doc Shebeleza's untimely death. The legendary Kwaito star passed away on Thursday, 9 January 2025, at the age of 51.

L-Tido has paid an emotional tribute to Doc Shebeleza. Image: @L_Tido

Source: UGC

L-Tido remembers Doc Shebeleza

Social media has been awash with heartfelt condolence messages and tributes from fans and colleagues. Many said the star was selfless and loved seeing young artists excel. Fans also praised rapper Cassper Nyovest for honouring Doc Shebeleza while he was still alive.

Taking to his X page, L-Tido shared a picture alongside the legend and the story of how he never charged him for sampling his hit song Gets Getsa. He wrote:

"RIP Doc Shebeleza 🙏🏽🕊️ he was a real Grootman. In 2014 I sampled gets getsa for my song Steve Kekana. He cleared the sample for me, without taking a percentage or charging me. That’s unheard of in the music industry! Condolences to his family."

Fans react to L-Tido's post

Social media users admitted that Doc Shebeleza's death has left a huge dent in the South African music industry. Many urged L-Tido to assist the late star's family financially.

@sandile_9505 said:

"Aight, hopefully you'll show your appreciation with supporting the family with funeral arrangements."

@KhumaloFk wrote:

"He was asking for assistance when his medical bills were pilling up did you perhaps assist with anything."

@Manny_867 added:

"And on that note you should actually contribute something to his funeral or his legacy. That will be payment for the kind gesture 🙌🏾"

@maverickvaks said:

"Great story, would have been even greater if you had posted this while he was admitted in hospital and made a sizable "donation" or imali ayisekho?"

Somizi sings Winnie Khumalo's iconic song in remembrance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Winnie Khumalo's death shook the South African entertainment industry. Social media has been awash with heartfelt condolence messages from colleagues and fans.

Among the many celebrities who paid tribute to Winnie Khumalo was Somizi Mhlongo, who sang one of the late singer's iconic songs.

Source: Briefly News