The South African Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza has sadly passed away at the age of 51

The musician has been unwell and admitted to the hospital twice in 2024 due to health

The star was due for his second surgery this year after having a successful one last year

Doc Shebeleza has passed away. Image: @snl24, @news24

Sad news hit the entertainment industry and South Africa as we lost one of the greatest musicians in history.

Doc Shebeleza dies at 51

The South African Kwaito musician Doc Shebeleza sadly passed away on Thursday, 9 January 2024, in Johannesburg.

The star, Victor Bogopane, died at the age of 51. The singer has been hospitalised twice last year due to his health issues.

Earlier on, Doc Shebeleza was meant to have his second surgery this year after he had one last year. The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the sad news about the star's passing on social media, though his cause of death is still unknown.

He wrote:

"RIP: Doc Shebeleza. Kwaito legend, real name Victor Bogopane, has passed away. He was 51."

SA mourns the death of Doc Shebeleza

Many netizens mourn the death of our legend, and some have flooded social media with their condolences to his family and friends:

@Nkulunkulu_God wrote:

"RIP to the legend... atleast he got his flowers while he was still alive."

@RichBlackWidow said:

"Omg, just when I thought he actually recovered. May the legend rest in perfect peace."

@Llekamania_ responded:

"Two musical legends have both passed away at age 51 in 2025."

@Shadie_P replied:

"This year is starting off on the wrong foot."

@HendriccahM commented:

"May His soul rest in eternal peace, my sincere condolences to His family and friends."

