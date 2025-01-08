Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza is asking his fans to continue praying for him as he prepares for another operation

The legendary artist who is currently spending time with his family reveals that he's due for another surgery soon

Fans of the businessman and kwaito hitmaker recently took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery

Doc Shebeleza is asking for prayers as he prepares for another surgery. Images: @bonamagazine

Popular musician Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane, who was hospitalised in December 2024 is preparing for another surgery.

The kwaito artist was hospitalised at a Johannesburg hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to undergo his first surgery.

Bogopane recently revealed to TshisaLIVE that he's due for another surgery in a few weeks time and has asked his supporters to continue praying for him.

He said: "I'm feeling much better abuti (my brother) and I'm well. Looking forward to the operation, everyone around me is happy with my progress."

The legendary musician also spent December with his family and friends after he was discharged.

South Africans are wishing the award-winning musician a speedy recovery.

South Africans wish him a speedy recovery

Popular social media user @Mdnnewss shared on X in December 2024 that the fan-favourite musician Doc Shebeleza was hospitalised.

@B2012_E2012 replied:

"May the good Lord be with him and the loved one's at these difficult times."

@joumolefe

"We pray for him and his entire family and let him get better healed in his condition in this difficult period."

@Vusi wrote:

"We pray for his speedy recovery and that the greatest physician lays his healing touch on him."

@tim_mailula said:

"We are wishing grootman a speedy recovery."

@Presidento78477 replied:

"I hope he has a speedy recovery."

@Tech_carnly wrote:

"Wishing the legend a speedy recovery."

Doc Shebeleza seeks financial help

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that the kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza asked South Africans for financial assistance to have his second operation done.

The musician was discharged from the hospital and reached out to his supporters for financial support as he is due for his second operation in January 2025.

