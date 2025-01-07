Kaytranada has officially landed in South Africa and hosted his first show in Cape Town

The DJ/ producer blew fans away when he sampled a local track, and people lost their minds

Mzansi is impressed by Kaytra's talent and praised him for doing his homework before the show

Kaytranada played a South African song during his Cape Town show. Images: JC Olivera/Getty Images, Gary Miller/Getty Images

Kaytranada took South Africans by surprise when he played a popular local track during his first show.

Kaytranada shows off cool DJ set

The night fans have been waiting for finally arrived on 5 January 2025 when Kaytranada hosted the first show of his South African tour in Cape Town.

The dance DJ came prepared for his show, and it's clear that he did his homework when he dropped a local hit called Your Love by Deep House duo, Artwork Sounds and Soulfreakah featuring Mzizi.

ZandileMamiya shared a video of Kaytra doing his thing behind the decks as the crowd cheered on in awe of his skill.

The You're The One hitmaker is set to take over Johannesburg on 11 January for his second and final run, and after officially releasing the lineup, fans can't wait to see some of their local faves rock the stage as well:

Mzansi reacts to Kaytranada's set

Netizens are impressed and praised Kaytra for putting on a great performance:

lee_masilo said:

"This jam will have you crying, it plays and you even forget you're at groove."

Tumii_Moe admitted:

"Ao, I would have lost my mind."

tlotlisanggg showed love to Kaytranada:

"What he did to Your Love is too much! S/o to Artwork Sounds, man."

synthesis_xx was excited:

"Saturday will be a beautiful day!"

fufi_entse wrote:

"I probably would've cried."

Lafaekisses praised Soulfreakah:

"One thing about Soulfreakah? He'll concoct a song that will literally lift your spirits and see you through the darkest of days. We are truly blessed to experience his talent."

