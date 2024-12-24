Zakes Bantwini and Murdah Bongz have officially been added to Kaytranada's star-studded lineup

The musos are among several local acts who'll take centre stage at the dance/ electro star's South African concert

Mzansi is raving over Kaytra's shows and has declared that they will be worth the money

Murdah Bongz and Zakes Bantwini joined the lineup for Kaytranada's concert. Images: Instagram/ murdahbongz, JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram/ zakesbantwini

Fans are counting down to Kaytranada's concert, and the organisers have finally revealed the lineup!

Which local acts were added to Kaytranada's concert?

Organisers of the highly-anticipated Kaytranada concert are coming in guns blazing to ensure fans have a memorable experience.

The two-day event will be part of Milk & Cookies' exciting week-long showcase, during which fans and creatives will get to network with like-minded individuals and hopefully gain exposure.

Ahead of Kaytranada's shows, slated for 5 January 2025 in Cape Town and another on 11 January in Johannesburg, we finally have a lineup and some of Mzansi's biggest names made the cut.

Grammy Award stars, Murdah Bongz (Morda) and Zakes Bantwini are among the musos added to the lineup to bring a local flavour to the anticipated concert.

YoMzansi shared photos of the official event posters:

Mzansi reacts to Kaytranada concert

It's clear that Kaytra has a huge market in South Ah, and fans can't wait to see him:

sharonknya said:

"Kaytranada in South Africa first week of Jan? I must find a way."

dontbemia_ wrote:

"Kaytranada has no idea what he’s done to South Africa."

wheeinsbae declared:

"Kaytranada is coming to South Africa! Life is finally worth living."

Meanwhile, others are heartbroken that they won't get to see the famous musician:

__Czwe was shattered:

"Kaytranada is coming to South Africa, and I won't be there."

dearnewdiary was heartbroken:

"The fact that Kaytranada is coming to South Africa and Tyla is coming home, and I'm not going to either."

yapture said:

"Kaytranada is coming to South Africa next year, and tickets are already sold out."

