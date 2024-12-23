Singer Makhadzi fulfilled her One Woman Show dream this past weekend at Peter Mokaba stadium

The award-winning musician took to social media on Monday to thank her fans for supporting her

South African musicians also took to social media to congratulate the award-winning singer for her hit show in Polokwane

Inside Makhadzi’s One-Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Images via Instagram @makhadzisa

The Limpopo-born singer and songwriter Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona took to her X account on Monday, 23 December to thank her supporters.

"I am speechless. Thank you so much. A dream came true," she wrote.

The singer's show featured popular South African artists such as Gigi Lamayne, DJ Tira, Zola 7, Malaika, Nkosazana Daughter, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Sho Madjozi and many more.

This was the singer's second One Woman Show, as her first show was previously held at a stadium in Botswana in January 2022. @MakhadziSA shared:

South African musicians congratulate Makhadzi

DJ Tira wrote:

“#MakhadziOneWomanShow a huge success. From selling fruits in the streets to filling up stadiums. Congrats, well done @makhadzisa."

Xitsonga singer Sho Madjozi also took to social media to praise the Tshivenda singer:

“This is not a label, this is not built by executives somewhere, this is sheer ambition, sheer drive and power. An artist that is for and by the people.”

Rapper Gigi Lamayne took to social media to thank Makhadzi for trusting her to perform at her show.

“Thank you for trusting me by your side. I love you and I'm super proud of you @MakhadziSA. History made! What a night!”

While musicians were pleased with the hitmaker's show, not all fans were happy. A fan said on social media that he waited outside the gates for hours before being let into the stadium.

Another fan said he wants his money back after he reportedly paid R16 000 for marquee tickets at the stadium.

@uPeace_ wrote:

"We paid for Marquee tickets, which were R16k. Lol, there's no marquee in sight, just a stadium suite, no glasses, no ice bucket. This is the alcohol we have ke @Makhadzi?? You will refund me ke because I am not letting this BS slide," added the fan.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi attends Makhadzi's show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba attended Makhadzi's One Woman Show this past weekend.

South Africans took to social media to praise the premiere for her impressive dance moves.

