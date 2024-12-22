Makhadzi was scheduled for her One Woman Show in Limpopo, Polokwane, and she delivered an electrifying performance

The Mjolo singer's Peter Mokaba Stadium concert featured other local artists, including Sho Madjozi, Zola 7, and more

Makhadzi's epic music event in Limpopo did not go without its set of challenges that affected concertgoers

Makhadzi organised her One Woman concert to celebrate her longstanding career. The beloved Limpopo musician has been into music since she was 13, and it has all come full circle with her Peter Mokaba Stadium concert.

Makhadzi nailed her One Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and Sho Madjozi showed the large crowd she attracted. Image: @shomadjozi / @makhadzisa

Fellow musician Sho Madjozi appreciated Makhadzi's hard work at the successful Polokwane show. Fans who attended also shared some of the hurdles the event organisers had to face at the One Woman Show.

Makhadzi's One Woman Show rocks Limpopo

In a video posted by Sho Madjozi, she showed how packed Makhadzi's concert was and emphasised that no record labels were involved in drawing a big crowd. The concert featured many other beloved artists in South Africa. See Sho Madjozi's clip below:

What went wrong at Makhadzi's show?

The highly anticipated concert drew a large crowd and had logistical issues. A video by X user @lulu_vhadau showed people stranded outside of the venue and could not enter the concert due to an unclear reason.

SA raves about Makhadzi

Despite the challenges, those who could attend were satisfied with their Makhadzi concert experience. Many complimented Makhadzi on pulling off an impressive feat.

@AngelaSShikwambana said:

"I'll never forgive myself for missing this show 😭"

@_fumoney commented:

"Makhadzi we are proud of you and you are beyond loved 🥺"

@Abednego082 cheered:

"Impressive. Well done."

@Sosofanta shared some criticism:

"Love Makhadzi’s ambition. I just wish the people in her team supported her better. Operationally they let her down a lot."

@PhashaThato2 applauded:

"This is really good. Considering that this show was not marketed that much. They only got serious with marketing ka di last minutes."

Makhadzi shows love to her friend Sho Madjozi

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Limpopo girlies is that they will forever show up for each other. Recently, the BET award-winning singer and performer Makhadzi showered her friend and industry colleague Sho Madjozi with love.

The Ghanama hitmaker wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to the singer on her Instagram page after their new song dropped. Fans were hyped to see the two's heartwarming exchange.

