The Limpopo girlies are up, as the South African award-winning singer Makhadzi showed love to Sho Madjozi

The Ghanama hitmaker shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her friend Sho Madjozi

The two stars also recently announced that they have dropped their new song, Ndi Rine

Makhadzi showered Sho Madjozi with love. Image: Michael Buckner/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

One thing about Limpopo girlies is that they will forever show up for each other. Recently, the BET award-winning singer and performer Makhadzi showered her friend and industry colleague Sho Madjozi with love.

The Ghanama hitmaker wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to the singer on her Instagram page, professing how much she loves her. The two Limpopo stars also excitedly announced on their social media pages that they dropped their new song, Ndi Rine, on Friday, 22 November 2024.

Makhadzi wrote:

"Dear @shomadjozi, I love you so much, my friend, and I am proud of you for always challenging me in a studio. Look 👀 we just made our people's favourite sound, and everyone wants Shibelani to dance to this hit. You just dropped me today from me and @gatsheni_igagulasophongolo. Yibuyili Limpopo Champion League. Congratulations, bestie, this is a hit.. .. kindly please go stream it."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Makhadzi's post

Many netizens' reactions to Makhadzi's dedication post flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

winilek_ said:

"It’s a very nice song, Ladies you’ve outdone yourselves."

nelly_sithole_jobe wrote:

"I’m definitely going to love this, perfect combination."

aluwaniratshiungo responded:

"Limpopo champions league."

sponchmakhekheofficial replied:

"I love this Khadzi, Limpopo champion league."

shomarazzi commented:

"I am super proud of y'all."

ntombi.masombuka.737 shared:

"I've just listened to your song on Metro FM right now, it’s on."

Tyla previews Push 2 Start

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Tyla shared a snippet of her new song, Push 2 Start, on social media; fans are already sharing their thoughts. The song is from her upcoming Tyla (Deluxe) album, which will be released on 11 October 2024.

Mzansi music lovers are in for a special treat as multi-award-winning star Tyla prepares to drop more music. The star has been making waves locally and internationally and shared a song snippet.

Source: Briefly News