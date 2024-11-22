Makhadzi Shows Love to Sho Madjozi As They Drop Their Song ‘Ndi Rine’: “I Love You So Much”
- The Limpopo girlies are up, as the South African award-winning singer Makhadzi showed love to Sho Madjozi
- The Ghanama hitmaker shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her friend Sho Madjozi
- The two stars also recently announced that they have dropped their new song, Ndi Rine
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One thing about Limpopo girlies is that they will forever show up for each other. Recently, the BET award-winning singer and performer Makhadzi showered her friend and industry colleague Sho Madjozi with love.
The Ghanama hitmaker wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to the singer on her Instagram page, professing how much she loves her. The two Limpopo stars also excitedly announced on their social media pages that they dropped their new song, Ndi Rine, on Friday, 22 November 2024.
Makhadzi wrote:
"Dear @shomadjozi, I love you so much, my friend, and I am proud of you for always challenging me in a studio. Look 👀 we just made our people's favourite sound, and everyone wants Shibelani to dance to this hit. You just dropped me today from me and @gatsheni_igagulasophongolo. Yibuyili Limpopo Champion League. Congratulations, bestie, this is a hit.. .. kindly please go stream it."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
See the post below:
Netizens react to Makhadzi's post
Many netizens' reactions to Makhadzi's dedication post flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:
winilek_ said:
"It’s a very nice song, Ladies you’ve outdone yourselves."
nelly_sithole_jobe wrote:
"I’m definitely going to love this, perfect combination."
aluwaniratshiungo responded:
"Limpopo champions league."
sponchmakhekheofficial replied:
"I love this Khadzi, Limpopo champion league."
shomarazzi commented:
"I am super proud of y'all."
ntombi.masombuka.737 shared:
"I've just listened to your song on Metro FM right now, it’s on."
Tyla previews Push 2 Start
In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Tyla shared a snippet of her new song, Push 2 Start, on social media; fans are already sharing their thoughts. The song is from her upcoming Tyla (Deluxe) album, which will be released on 11 October 2024.
Mzansi music lovers are in for a special treat as multi-award-winning star Tyla prepares to drop more music. The star has been making waves locally and internationally and shared a song snippet.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za