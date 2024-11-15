The South African Limpopo artists Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi have teamed up to cook up some new music

A picture of the award-winning singers in studio together was posted on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens were excited about the two stars collaborating, and others mentioned that they would be releasing good bangers

Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi collaborate. Image: Harold Feng/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Limpopo girlies are up as they have decided to team up and give their fans what they have long been waiting for.

South African award-winning singers and performers Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi decided it was time for them to collaborate and make music together. A picture of the two stars working together at a studio on some new music was posted on media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the picture:

"Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi are in studio working on new music."

See the post below:

Netizens excited about the collabo

Many netizens flooded the comment section and buzzed excitedly as Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi decided to make new music together. Here's what they had to say:

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"Makhadzi resurrecting Sho’s career, I hope the hand extends to Babes Wodumo too."

@visse_ss buzzed with excitement:

"It's going to be a hit song."

@RealNandiMadida commented:

"Can't wait to listen to what they are cooking, But surely it will be a nice song this is a great collaborate."

@Abraham_Zuma responded:

"Limpopo is about to be on fire."

@stonezn replied:

"Now this is the real Makhadzi we know."

@tsholofelo_vala said:

"Sho Madjozi looks lesbian in this picture."

@Mathobelasbongs tweeted:

"They have a song together called Battery, then which means this upcoming one will be called Transformer."

Babes Wodumo hosts a listening party for new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom singer Babes Wodumo announced that she hosted a listening session party for her new music project.

The Wololo hitmaker posted a video of the listening session on her social media page. Babes Wodumo also mentioned that this is her first music project without her late husband, Mampintsha.

