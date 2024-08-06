Gqom star Babes Wodumo recently announced that she hosted a listening session party for her new music project

The South African Gqom star and dancer Babes Wodumo is back with a bang as she announced on social media that she will drop some new music soon.

Babes Wodumo hosts listening session for her new music project

The Durban-based star, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, shared some great news with her fans and followers after she trended online regarding a mysterious child with whom she shared a picture.

The Wololo hitmaker, who became a frequent hot topic on social media, shared on her Instagram page that she hosted a listening session party for her upcoming new music project. Wodumo also mentioned that this will be her first EP without her late husband, Mampintsha.

She captioned the video:

"I had a Listening Session last week, and it was crazy. Thank you to everyone who came to listen to my new project can’t wait for my fans to hear what I have to deliver. The waiting is over. I was a bit anxious since it’s the first project without Shimora, but I’m now ready than I've ever been. #EP COMING SOON."

Watch the video below:

Fans excited to hear her new music

Many netizens flooded the comment section saying that they were excited to hear her new music:

doratheexplorercpt said:

"Washaa Babes."

itsnduu_ commented:

"Washa! I can’t wait."

aaron_mbili replied:

"Well done, babes...can't wait."

_captain_sa responded:

"Dankie Mabheshingo."

atisang_phelane wrote:

"Can’t wait Dankie Mabheshingo."

scripturetainment said:

"Wena wodumo."

Babes Wodumo shows off stunning body in a casual fit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo knows how to silence haters without even trying. The Durban Gqom star shut down the internet when she posted new pictures.

Donning her stunning red weave, Babes Wodumo shared enchanting pictures of herself on Instagram. The star brought out her inner kasi girl with her chilled casual outfit, which she matched with red Carvela shoes.

