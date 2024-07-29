Babes Wodumo Bares All During Recent Performance, SA Worried About Her: “Why Is She Naked?”
- Babes Wodumo's outfit raised concerns during a recent performance, as social media users felt it was too revealing
- Video of Babes Wodumo, shared on social media, shows her in a skimpy outfit that left little to the imagination
- Mzansi's reactions included disappointment and comparisons to Zodwa Wabantu, with some advising her to seek better industry advisors and managers
Babes Wodumo is doing whatever it takes to secure the bag. The star, who has been trying to revive her career, recently raised concerns among social media users over the skimpy outfit she wore during a performance.
Babes Wodumo's outfit raises concerns
Babes Wodumo is on a mission to reclaim her title as the Queen of Gqom. The star has been booked and busy, giving Mzansi the performances they signed up for. Babes weas among the many SA stars who performed at political rallies during the just-ended elections period.
A video of the Wololo hitmaker's recent show was shared on the micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a page with the handle @MDNnewss, which shows her in her element. The now-viral clip shows Babes wearing a skimpy outfit that left nothing to the imagination. The caption read:
"Babes Wodumo perfoming live."
Mzansi shares thoughts on Babes Wodumo's dressing
Social media users feel Babes Wodumo is doing a little too much. Many said she should stop clout chasing by being naked.
@mnm_meya said:
"Why is she Zodwa wabantwing now."
@DonaldMakhasane wrote:
"She looks horrible."
@LovethL45957 added:
"She used to be a good performer. I am disappointed with this one, though."
@Natty3_LFC said:
"Babes Wodudumo performing naked."
@Ngubenil commented:
"It’s a good thing to seek the best advisors & managers in the industry. Just get the best when u hv to restart."
@princessLopiesaid:
"I guess being naked is the new thing."
Babes Wodumo shows off stunning body in a casual fit
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo knows how to silence haters without even trying. The Durban Gqom star shut down the internet when she posted new pictures.
Donning her stunning red weave, Babes Wodumo shared news enchanting pictures of herself on Instagram. The star brought out her inner kasi girl with her chilled casual outfit, and she also matched her look by wearing red Carvela shoes.
