Babes Wodumo expressed heartfelt appreciation to political parties that booked her during the campaign period, sharing a collage of their logos on Instagram

The Gqom queen thanked the DA, MK, IFP, ANC, and EFF for supporting her brand and helping her financially

Fans reacted positively, praising her for encouraging Mzansi to vote and for her unbiased approach

Babes Wodumo has expressed her heartfelt appreciation for all the political parties that booked her during the campaigning period. The star shared a collage showing the logos of the parties she worked with alongside a lengthy caption.

Babes Wodumo has thanked the political parties that worked with her. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo shares logos of the parties she worked with

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo is grateful for the support from Mzansi political parties ahead of the polls. The famous singer thanked everyone who booked her over the past few months.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared a collage of all the political parties she worked with, including the DA, MK, IFP, ANC and the EFF. She thanked them for trusting her brand and helping put food on her table. Part of the caption read:

"Siyabonga kakhulu for still believing in our brand BABES WODUMO the support means a lot impela Sponge uwutholile uswidi wakhe Kusasa usuku olukhulu kakhulu asambeni sivovota."

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's post

Social media users appreciated Babes Wodumo for tagging all the parties she worked with on her post. Others also praised her for encouraging Mzansi to vote.

@lindah_majola said:

"You deserve it all and even more ♥️"

@siphesihlevazi wrote:

"Love to see it "

@margaret_sphiwe added:

"Unbiased loved it."

@brian_selekoe commented:

"I like the fact that you weren't scared to post all their logos. Parties should learn not to discriminate but understand that you're an Artist ❤️"

@misspm21 added:

"The fact that ubongile hope you get more. Wena wodumo ❤️"

DJ Shimza endorses the ANC ahead of elections

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Shimza has seemingly made his choice ahead of the national polls in South Africa on 29 May 2024. The star shared a picture endorsing the ruling ANC, causing a buzz on social media.

Popular celebrity DJ Shimza's vote isn't a secret anymore. The star shared a post that has sparked controversy on social media. South Africans have been talking about how he benefits from the ANC because of his girlfriend, Athi Geleba who has a top position in the ANC.

