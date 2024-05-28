The SPCA has warned residents of Brakpan in Ekurhuleni to watch out for a primate on the loose

A baboon was reported seen roaming its streets, and residents have been urged not to provoke or chase the baboon

South Africans cracked election-related jokes about the baboon, some saying it wanted to cast its vote

BRAKPAN, EKURHULENI – A baboon is touring the streets of Brakpan in Ekurhuleni, and residents have been urged to be on the lookout.

Baboon sighted in Brakpan

According to TimesLIVE, the primate was spotted roaming the Brkpan streets on Monday, 27 May. The animal was then seen crossing into the Benoni side of Pioneer Drive. It was last seen around Fifth Avenue. Although the baboon has not shown any aggression toward people, the public has been warned not to provoke it if sighted, as baboons are dangerous animals.

South Africans joke about the sighting

Netizens on Facebook did not pass up the opportunity to turn the sighting of the animal into a laughing matter.

Heenen Nitro said:

"He's coming to vote tomorrow."

Tsetsefleezo Mogaki said:

"One of the cadres checking voting stations around."

Modiroa Waga Leso said:

"It's looking for ballot papers to administer elections in its community."

Mzwakhe Nhlapo said:

"Even SA baboons are tired of the ANC government. Give that baboon its ID and show it a voting station."

Director-Dee Sithole said:

"It was on its way to the voting station to vote for the EFF."

Uplifted amukelani Isaac said:

"Leave these guys alone. They are campaigning for the DA."

Newbork Musha Masoka said:

"He's been kicked out of his matrimonial home. Please accommodate him."

Mduduzi Mngadi said:

"Please allow the cadre to vote."

Mandla Maziya Sibeko said:

"It's probably on a door-to-door campaign for the ANC."

