One man left many people in laughter after he shared a video of a baboon at student accommodation

The TikTok video gained massive attraction, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the man's clip as they flocked to the comments section with laughter while others cracked jokes

A student from Nelson Mandela University thought it was a good idea to direct and tease a baboon, which amused many people online.

A student showed how a baboon invaded his residence in a TikTok video. Image: @jayticgundo/TikTok and Instagram

Source: UGC

Man gets attacked by a baboon and hilariously screams

A student accommodation in Port Elizabeth was invaded by a baboon who looked utterly lost and out of place. The footage shared by @jayticgundo on TikTok shows the baboon standing on the window trying to get out of the res. The young man tried directing the baboon while teasing the animal with full confidence.

As the video continued, the baboon turned around and followed the man, which alarmed the student. He quickly closed the door to his room. However, the animal's paw was stuck in the door, which left the man screaming in fear. At the end of the clip, @jayticgundo's room was all messed up by the baboon.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to TikTok, the young man captioned his post saying:

"He doing too much now."

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter

The video of the young man received many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. The clip amused many people as they rushed to the comments section with laughter with others who cracked jokes.

Mpapadi Monela Pieterse poked fun at the man, saying:

"Who is the girl screaming at the end."

To which he responded by adding:

"I can explain mei bra."

Thulani Ndlovu wrote:

"The scream at the end."

Mankopane Nchabeleng cracked a joke, saying:

"Mei the confidence then scream just made this hilarious."

itKeneoe was amused:

"The screaming kills me."

Multimedia University Girls petrified as baboon enters their hostel room

Briefly News previously reported a female student at the Multimedia University was left petrified when a baboon invaded her hostel room, devouring her snacks and causing chaos.

The student experienced a frightening encounter when a baboon entered her hostel room shortly after she opened a window for fresh air. Recounting the ordeal, the student described feeling scared as the animal entered her room.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News