A woman showed off a Woollies employee's flower skills, and Mzansi loved it. She shared the video on TikTok, and it went viral.

A Woolworths employee's flower-arranging skills wowed online users. Image: Bloomberg/Getty Images and @nosiie.n21/TikTok

Woollies worker rearranges woman's flowers

Netizens could not get enough of one lady's flower skills, which went viral, leaving many people impressed. The footage shared by @nosiie.n21 on the video platform shows a woollies employee rearranging the woman's flowers, which she bought from Woolworths.

@nosiie.n21 revealed that she purchased each packet of flowers at R14O at Woolworths and had them rearranged in the store.

People were in awe of the end results as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

People love the woman's content

The video of the young lady received many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Social media users rushed to the comments, saying:

peng.tiing_lydz said:

"I'd definitely pay the person arranging it."

Kdramabae asked:

"Hebanna, which Woolworths is this I wanna go."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Mall of Africa."

Gail shared:

"I prefer the Woolies flowers so much. They last longer than the rest."

Sugary Sugar Wax added:

"Yes! This is how we do it! Spoil yourself girl! "

Hlamulo simply said:

"Super cute."

Woman sees multiple men buying flowers at Woolworths after work

Briefly News previously reported one woman stopped at Woolworths after work and was hit by a group of random men gathering in the flower section. Finding the moment cute, she whipped out her phone to film it.

Shame some men really try to keep their women happy. However, when it comes to getting the right gift, many struggle. TikTok user @noompumelelox shared a video of a few random men in Woollies's flower section. The sight was cute and funny, as many looked very confused.

