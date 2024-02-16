This woman's Woolies stop after work turned into a TikTok-worthy moment thanks to a bunch of men buying flowers

TikTok user @noompumelelox found their oblivion adorable and shared the sweet moment online

Mzansi people took to the comments section to share their feels; what an adorable and hilarious sight

This woman stopped at Woolworths after work and was hit by a group of random men gathering in the flower section. Finding the moment cute, she whipped out her phone to film it.

This woman loved seeing all the men at Woolies buying flowers. Image: @noompumelelox

Shame some men really try to keep their women happy. However, when it comes to getting the right gift, many struggle.

Woman films men gathering in the flower section

TikTok user @noompumelelox shared a video of a few random men in Woollies's flower section. The sight was both cute and funny, as many of them looked very confused.

She captioned the video:

“ the cutest sight, I swear; they are all so lost, but the intention is there.”

Mzansi howls with laughter

These men had people laughing at the way they were looking at the flowers as if they had never seen a bouquet before. The thought was really sweet, though.

Read some of the comments:

Michelle Gonçalves shared:

“My husband said he didn’t know what to get me I almost cried when he got home with Orchids.”

rea 00023 is all for it:

“Did my lunch run at Woolies, and they were so cute ❤️❤️love it for my girlies.”

Lioness was not as lucky:

“That's so sweet I love this for the girlies, as a married woman who got nothing, not even a ‘happy Valentine’s Day’”

AmmaarahSingh said:

“Nah this should've broken the internet ”

Mzansi men wow on Valentine's Day

