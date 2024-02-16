A young gentleman shared relatable content on TikTok, showing how he spent his Valentine's Day

The gent did not do anything out of the ordinary, he did things that he usually does daily

The online community reacted to his video, with many applauding him for being so real

A humble guy shared on TikTok how he spent his Valentine's Day.

A man took to his TikTok account and shared how he spent the day deemed to be for lovers, Valentine's Day.

The young man portrayed the other side of how other people, including himself, spent the day. He did not spend it doing flashy dates or getting chocolates with flowers.

According to the video posted by @tie__01, he did things he normally does any other day. He is a truck driver for a bread company. He woke up on the day and went to work as usual.

He came back, bought some bread, went to the nearest public feeding kitchen to eat, and then went to his soccer practice. At the end of the day, he took a shower, cooked himself a meal and ate while there was load-shedding.

The gent is a humble guy who lives a simple life. One person, presumably a friend, gifted him a bed cover, telling him to stay awesome.

Man shows how he spent his Valentine's Day

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

Tikktokers loved the man's content

The video garnered over 17k likes, with many online users applauding him for being such a simple guy. Ladies, on the other hand, were head over heels, hilariously wanting to marry him.

@Lee M adored:

"There’s just something about a hard-working man"

@ℍ loved:

"Content ladies and gentlemen "

@BärbieDoll Fräñs joked:

"I can leave on Monday yaz♥️♥️"

@amoooo.u beamed:

"I’m so proud of you stranger, keep going.❤️"

@avinmore9 was motivated:

"I used to think that it's not easy... The more I see ur videos I'm actually starting to take it easy. Thank you for this brother ♥️"

@NtandoDaJester appreciated the content:

"Real life ❤️"

Elderly couple warm hearts on Valentine's Day

In another story, Briefly News reported about an elderly couple's Valentine's video going viral.

A video posted by @the_jagomeister on TikTok shows an old couple shopping in the mall. The pair proved that love has no limit as the man surprised his wife on Valentine's Day with a bouquet as she stood in the mall waiting for him to arrive.

The old man had flowers and bananas in his hand. He placed the fruit in the trolly and knelt while presenting the bouquet to his wife. Netizens were entertained.

