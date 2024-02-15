A man in South Africa decided to get his bae an unexpected Valentine's gift, he bought baby stuff

In a TikTok video, the woman showed a delivery car parked outside her house to deliver huggies and other things for the bundle of joy

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the man for thinking of his baby

A Limpopo lady got Huggies and other baby stuff for Valentine's Day instead of flowers and chocolates. Images: @Alexandr Kolensnikov/ Getty Images, @queenlandie23/ TikTok

One woman from Limpopo took to her TikTok account and hilariously showed her followers what her bae got her as a Valentine's Day present.

In a video posted by @queenladie23, A white delivery van is seen parked outside her house. One would wonder what it came to deliver on a Valentine's Day out of all days. Well, it wasn't long enough until the lady showed a bunch of baby stuff, including Huggies, that were dropped off at her place by the van.

According to her, it's a gift from her bae on the lover's day. The woman couldn't help but hilariously tell all the women out there not to get pregnant, or else they would find themselves being bought Huggies as Valentine's present.

A woman received Huggies as a Valentine's gift

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the gift

The video has over 42k views, and many online users found it to be funny. Some commended the man for having focus. Others were hilariously not having it, saying the man didn't buy her anything instead, he bought for the baby.

@Mahlamela Faith jokingly said:

"He didn't get you anything He brought the baby some gifts."

Katlego applauded the man:

"A focused man"

@lyndi Dee said the gift was expensive:

" That's over 1k, please appreciate Baby "

@ridovhonanepfumba adored:

"This is beautiful "

@Maisiet❤️ loved the gift:

"This is the best Valentine, you set for 2- 3 months."

