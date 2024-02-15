A woman woke up to a wonderful surprise on Valentine's Day and filmed a video

The lady posted a TikTok video of her Day of Love and how she got spoiled by someone who was not a romantic partner

People were touched to see that she got spoiled by someone unexpected, but others were full of criticism

A woman shared a video showing she had a cute Valentine's Day. The clip by the woman got attention from online users.

A TikTok video shows a woman who got a Valentine's Day gift from her close friend. Image: @m_patiencee

Source: TikTok

The lady's video reminded people that there is more than romantic love on Valentine's. The TikTokker's clip got thousands of likes from netizens who thought it was cute.

Woman receives Valentine's Day spoils

A woman @m_patiencee in a TikTok video received a Valentine's Day package. In the clip, it shows that her friend surprised her with a flower and some treats with a handwritten note.

Watch the video below:

South Africans divided over Valentine's gift

Many people commented on the video about Valentine's Day. Some admitted that even though they did not get anything, they would still criticise her gift. Peeps commented with questions about the treat she got.

Read the comments below:

Beautyanna said:

"It’s even plastic. Don’t mind me, I didn’t get anything."

Ninja added:

"Haibo, 1 flower?"

Patience the creator asked:

"Ungenaphi?"

khanyisile asked:

"Is that paper burnt?"

Nicoleah gushed:

"Awww."

Patience replied:

"She’s so cute."

SA gushes as husband spoils wife with Merc on Valentine's

Briefly News previously reported that one lucky Mzansi woman has already received her Valentine's Day gift well in advance - and shu, it's a jaw-dropper.

A sweet TikTok video shared by @daqueenzn shows a man covering his wife's eyes before revealing the surprise he had in store for her. Some men know how to sweep women off their feet.

The woman's eyes are soon uncovered as she opens them up to see a stunning black Mercedes-Benz drive towards her - her very own German machine, presented to her during the Month of Love.

Source: Briefly News