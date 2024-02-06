A video of a woman receiving her Valentine's Day gift well in advance has gone viral on TikTok

The footage shows the woman's husband preparing her for the surprise before a black Merc is revealed to her

The video left many South African netizens in awe as they responded with delight and others with envy

A man bought his wife a new Merc for Valentine's Day. Image: @daqueenzn

One lucky Mzansi woman has already received her Valentine's Day gift well in advance - and shu, it's a jaw-dropper.

Wife gifted Mercedes-Benz

A TikTok video shared by @daqueenzn shows a man covering his wife's eyes before revealing the surprise he had in store for her.

The woman's eyes are soon uncovered as she opens them up to see a stunning black Mercedes-Benz drive towards her - her very own German machine, presented to her during the month of love.

Wow, some men know how to sweep their women off their feet. Watch the beautiful moment in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Valentine's Day gift

Many netizens reacted to the video with sweet congratulatory messages and envy as they desired to have a thoughtful and generous man like the husband in the video.

phethy17 replied:

"Where do you guys find this kind of mancoz wawu."

fifi commented:

"My man won't even buy Me PS or Cadbury chocolate ."

Nomfundo commented:

"Sikhaphe abanye bantu kulomhlaba."

Nosipho326 commented:

"Guyzini kanti Mina ngaqoma ngitatazela yini ngoba lezi azenzeki kimi."

Queen thah replied:

"Abantu abathandwayo bafeth❤️congratulations."

Jojo Ngwana commented:

"Respect him and wash his feet.."

Mazarh wrote:

"Some woman bazalwa bembethi nhlanhla stru."

Woman celebrates getting big Ford bakkie

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman had netizens star-struck after taking to TikTok to post a video of her new beast of a car.

The now-viral video shared by Ditiro Seika shows the voluptuous babe wearing a tight black mini-dress as she makes her way to her new Ford Ranger.

According to Suffolk Gazette, one of the primary reasons behind the Ford Ranger's popularity is its impressive performance and capability. It boasts a powerful engine lineup, remarkable towing capacity, and robust off-road capabilities.

